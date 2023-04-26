TeamViewer is renewed and the web version arrives

A new era begins for the remote access software. At least, that’s how it goes for TeamViewerwhich now sees the availability of a new generation of the application. And for the first time a precise name is given, TeamViewer Remoteto indicate that the technology stack, usability and general appearance have been extensively reworked and modernized, while maintaining the popular remote connectivity features that have always characterized the software. Not only. “The naming also intends to differentiate the version, that is addressed mainly to SMEsfrom the other editions most devoted to use in large companies“, he precised Hendrik Witt, Chief Product Officer di TeamViewer.

New interface and web version

One of the main improvements is a new, more intuitive and modern interface. The control dashboard had not been reviewed for some time and so it was decided to update it to allow simplified interactions, both on the professional side and for personal use. TeamViewer Remote therefore offers a completely new user experience. Connections have been simplified in order to create a session with a single click, as if you were joining any online meeting. Not only. A new web client, which joins the traditional application to bridge the gap between desktop and browser interactions. Web access can be with the same account used for the application or even with Microsoft or Google accounts.

Great attention has been paid to the appearance safety. In this sense, transparency has been increased to help users make the decision of only accept connections that are deemed legitimate.

Major architectural renovation

“TeamViewer’s best-known product is the de facto global standard for remote access and assistance – said Hendrik Witt – and we are committed to strengthening our leadership in this space with the best quality solutions on the market. To continue serving our subscribers, mostly SMBs across all industries, and hundreds of millions of non-commercial users, we have redesigned the product taking into account the user journey. Those who are short on time want to be able to assist customers, colleagues, friends and family with just one click, want a modern interface that guides them through a connection and, above all, want ensure secure connections. TeamViewer Remote offers all of this via a browser, as well as a downloadable desktop application“.

The underlying software architecture has undergone a major revamp and the key components have been redesigned in line with TeamViewer’s platform approach, with the aim of offer a single access to the entire TeamViewer product portfolio in the future. The features and add-ons that required a separate login, such as the Remote Management package, are now integrated and accessible through the same interface as TeamViewer Remote.

What’s new on the corporate side

To offer more functionality to corporate customers, it was then natively added Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM). L’RMM in TeamViewer Remote include il device monitoring, asset management, software distribution and patch management. In addition, management of devices across the enterprise is simplified and made more efficient. And not just the IT ones. Indeed, with the new TeamViewer Remote it is possible also monitor and maintain intelligent embedded devices. “Often this activity requires not only the replacement of physical components but also the troubleshooting of software problems – underlined Hendrik Witt -. Now this can be done through our solution by logging in remotely, regardless of where the devices to be monitored are located”.

A look to the future

TeamViewer’s Chief Product Officer also teased some of the ongoing developments that will translate into new features in the future. From web application support directly within a browser windowthus avoiding taking complete control of the computer. Furthermore, artificial intelligence will be integratedprobably in the form of generated AIsva, to be able to take proactive actions. “Our customers ask us to be faster and more effective in their interventions and we are working to satisfy their requests”, ha concluso Hendrik Witt.