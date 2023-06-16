TeamViewer: Warning of a new IT security gap

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for TeamViewer. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security notice for TeamViewer on June 14th, 2023. The operating systems Linux and Windows as well as the product TeamViewer TeamViewer are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: TeamViewer Security Bulletin (Stand: 13.06.2023).

Security Advice for TeamViewer – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,6

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.6.

TeamViewer Bug: Vulnerability allows configuration manipulation

TeamViewer is remote access and remote control software that allows maintenance of computers and other devices.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in TeamViewer to manipulate the configuration.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-0837 traded.

Systems affected by the TeamViewer vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, Windows

Products

TeamViewer TeamViewer 15.41 – 15.42.7 (cpe:/a:teamviewer:teamviewer)

TeamViewer TeamViewer < 15.42.8 (cpe:/a:teamviewer:teamviewer)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

TeamViewer Security Bulletin vom 2023-06-13 (14.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.teamviewer.com/en-us/trust-center/security-bulletins/tv-2023-1001/

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for TeamViewer. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/14/2023 – Initial version

