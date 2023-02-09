Listen to the audio version of the article

In the wake of the popularity of ChatGPT, the discussion is more open than ever: at what point does the reliability of artificial intelligence arrive when it comes to writing articles of a journalistic nature? In other words, can algorithms really replace flesh-and-blood information professionals? The experimentation that featured one of the main American online newspapers in the technological field leads us to be at least dubious about this hypothesis. The background to the news reported by Engadget (very authoritative information portal in the digital sphere), according to which 41 of the 77 articles drafted by the AI ​​have been subject to corrections due to the presence of serious errors and to avoid plagiarism, can be derived precisely in home page of Cnet, in an intervention by one of its editors-in-chief, Connie Guglielmo. In fact, the article recalls how the test was launched in November by Cnet Money using an internally developed artificial intelligence engine (not ChatGPT therefore) to help editors create financial literacy texts. The 77 short stories created with the help of this tool, we read again, represent about 1% of the total content published on the site in the same period and arise from the combined work between AI (which produced the drafts) and editors (who have expanded, added to, and edited the drafts themselves before publishing them). And where the machine made mistakes, plausible as can happen with humans, the editorial team of Cnet Money intervened with a complete revision of the text.

The risk of plagiarism

If in Cnet they say they are convinced that the new technological tools are accelerating the change in the publishing sector, the objection raised by Engadget is substantially on the extent of the errors found, which have affected precisely more than half of the articles written by the artificial intelligence. It is difficult to establish the true extent of a “substantial correction”, which according to Cnet has affected a few articles, from the extent of the “minor problems” that have forced the editors to correct incomplete company names, language deemed vague or sentences that are not original and taken (of course without permission) from other sources. The fact remains, as Engadget writes again, that Futurism, the publication that had first talked about the experimentation, claimed to have ample evidence that the contents generated by Cnet’s artificial intelligence engine showed “profound similarities” in structure and formulation with articles previously published in other newspapers.

Open discussion, therefore, also with respect to the degree of ethical responsibility of AI compared to that (dutiful and necessary) of actual editors. As Guglielmo reiterated in a passage of her article, Cnet’s intention is to make use of algorithms to write a part of the content intended for publication but only when “we feel confident that the tool and our editorial processes will eliminate all errors , both human and technological”. In the meantime, tests will continue to understand how the intelligence of the software can help editors carry out their daily work of verifying, researching and writing. Will the turning point therefore be the achievement of a level of accuracy and truthfulness (of the content produced by the engine such as to be considered of “human” quality? A recent article that appeared in MIT’s Tech Review warned everyone against easy enthusiasm, explaining as “models like ChatGPT have a tendency to process partial and incorrect content, have great ability to generate an elegant language comparable to a text written by a human but do not have a true understanding of what they are generating, proposing fakes and facts with the same high level of security”.