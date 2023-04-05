News from the bacon belt

There are several updates for my last text about the parking situation here and in the neighboring town, apparently everything is in flux.

The last described practical parking card of the neighboring town is discontinued, so you have to take parking tickets there again and pay the parking garage protection fee of incredible 50ct per hour at the machine again. This is an ugly step backwards and I’ll quote from the announcement:

Dear city key customers, It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that DIL will stop operating the city key on April 30th, 2023. Due to the outdated technology and the resulting unsolvable difficulties, we decided to proceed in this way.

This is also the reason why we will increasingly create and collect the outstanding invoices for January to April 2023 in the next few weeks. Please be prepared that the barriers in the parking garages can no longer be opened with the city key from May 1st, 2023. We very much regret this step and would like to thank you very much for your loyalty. […]

This is followed by an announcement by the sending “digital and infrastructure company” for a new beginning that will “enliven the city center with a completely new concept”. Whatever that means.

What really amazes me about this is: Why is the technology outdated? The whole thing was rolled out around the time we got here, that was 2016. Not a particularly long-lived tech it seems, just short-lived smart home shit? Well, be that as it may, my one parking session per month will also work with a classic parking ticket, although it felt very sublime when the barrier just opened for you because you pulled up and was recognized. Too bad. I never noticed any of the ongoing problems, apart from the fact that the bills came extremely irregularly and often with a long delay.

Parking in our “New Center”, on the other hand, is becoming easier and more complicated

With us in the “Neue Mitte”, on the other hand, we are making giant strides: The first construction phase is finished and the improvement to the previous rather bleak situation is huge and is generally accepted with great satisfaction. With the opening in September, the parking situation also changed considerably, because the parking deck is now approached via the same new entrance as the completely new-looking, but actually essentially old underground car park of the new town hall center. The parking deck was also closed when the building was closed last weekend, because intensive work is already being done here on the second construction phase: the first shops have already been demolished, while the ones in the back were open until the very end. The solution described in the last post with the parking disc and three hours of parking time was used on the parking deck and it was really very pleasant. Too bad.

Much more exciting, however, is the new old underground car park, because it no longer has a barrier, but instead has a number plate recognition system: the number plate is recorded when entering and booked out again when you exit. If you stand there for more than three hours and have not paid for the number plate at the pay station, you will be sent a bill for 20 euros. At the pay station, you “simply” enter your license plate number on the touchscreen and, once the partial license plate number entered is unique, a kind of speed camera photo of you is displayed at the entrance and you are asked whether you want to pay for this vehicle. Foreigners have an advantage, since entering the first few letters is usually sufficient. Since I’ve never parked there for more than three hours, I haven’t had to pay anything so far, but I haven’t dared to simply disappear because of the announced 20 euro fine and the lack of clarity about whether you have to check out at all for shorter parking times. I would be very surprised if that wasn’t possible, but the explanation posters don’t say anything about this. And anyone who has ever stood embarrassed in front of a locked bar at a parking garage exit because of such assumptions should have learned that assumptions with “I would be very surprised” sometimes don’t help either.

The fact that you can park for three hours free of charge in the case of parking space management organizations by no means means that you don’t have to pay the obligatory visit to the payment machine like everyone else, where would you go? That’s the way the process works, and the process itself is known to be godlike. (In fact, nobody probably came up with the idea of ​​designing the process accordingly, and nobody would rather touch anything afterwards or even clarify to which cost center you should book a subsequent order for this and who would have to sign it. It’s better to send it almost all customers go to the machine unnecessarily every time they park.) When I was writing this, I decided to investigate the matter and simply disappear again without visiting the machine. Death-defying embedded reporting for the technology diary and next I’ll drive around up and down(!) in the paternoster for you.

Incidentally, the newspaper said that the data is only recorded for the duration of the parking process or, if you do not pay, until the bill is settled. Let’s hope so, given that our town is so small that it doesn’t even need a leaked electronic record for people to recognize you or your vehicle on occasions when you’d rather remain unobserved. Extramarital and other activities that raise questions for the neighbors in a broader sense are therefore better done in private or in one of the neighboring cities anyway.

Incidentally, what is new about the “Neue Mitte” is that there are restaurants worth mentioning and thus, for the first time ever, there is an evening service in this part of the city centre. And this is where it gets more complicated again, because it’s a bit unclear where to park if you want to use them after 10 p.m. Because the underground car park is only (or at least) open until 10 p.m. If you can foresee this, you apparently have to park in the parking lot on the other side of the “Neue Mitte”, which still operates with a classic barrier and parking ticket. Or a fabulous 150m further on the completely free parking lot that is hardly used in the evening.

Or, better anyway: Arrive by bike or even by bus, which is free for everyone here, is operated at a practicable rate for long enough and allows you to enjoy alcoholic beverages. The latter, in turn, is only worthwhile to a limited extent in one of the shops, because their cocktails from the modern automatic cocktail mixing machine taste exactly as they sound. But that’s stuff for a separate entry, which will follow once I’ve tasted the cocktails in the other new store with a bad foreboding. After all: Before that there were no cocktails in the whole city, apart from the beach bar on the Abraumhalte with a view of the sunset over the river, which unfortunately always closes very early.

