Tech Diary — 2023

by admin

Lecture technique and manicure

I have already reported several times in the technology diary that the overhead projector was difficult to kill in everyday German school life, here, here and also here.

But now it seems to be happening. The successor is the Visualizer, an actually obvious construction – a suitable camera is pointed at a surface on which you can place all sorts of documents, pictures or other stuff, and the result is presented to the auditorium through a projector or large screen.

Two teachers who are friends praise the new technology, which for the first time in class they find just as practical as the old overhead projector. The only downside: You have to be meticulous about your manicure, because you have to constantly reach under the camera to operate it, while your own fingers are shown huge and pin-sharp on the screen; and if your fingernails or nail beds show any weaknesses, the students judge you mercilessly.

(Tilman Otter)

