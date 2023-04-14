Home Technology Tech Diary — April 13, 2023
Paying for the parking lot is voluntary and easy

“Paying for the parking lot is voluntary, but you can take a look,” says Aleks. The payment device is unusually simple – certainly also because it does not have to be able to print parking tickets and because it does not necessarily have to cover 100% of all parking users with the payment methods offered. There is exactly 1 payment method here: hold your mobile phone (update: see supplement below). I only saw something like this once, in August 2019 in a Scottish museum.

Out of curiosity, and because I like parking lot maintenance, I hold my cell phone to the device. It beeps, then the display says I’ve just donated £3 and my phone says so too, twice.

Two notifications about the payment, one from the bank and one from Google Pay

Subsequent addition: Aleks objects that you can certainly tap-to-pay with a credit card. I search a few minutes and at first only find pages that say “go with Google Pay or Apple Pay”. Then I work my way down to the “donation box” product genre, because that’s what it is, and then there are a lot of images of cards being held up to the device. I also find out that the same principle already exists in the form of golden donation plates for churches, “Custom Built for Religious Digital Giving”.

(Kathrin Passig)

