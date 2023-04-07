Six years of doing nothing, a nice solution to so many problems

Almost exactly six years ago I decided to try this machine learning:

I can start right away, I just have to read “Getting Started before your first lesson”. From there I am sent to the AWS deep learning setup video. The video is 13 minutes long.

(Troubles and tangles in setup follow, see details here.)

At minute 12:45 the narrator says in the video: “Ok! It looks like everything is set up correctly and you’re ready to start using it.” But instead of 12 minutes and 45 seconds, two weeks have passed, my initial enthusiasm is gone and my interest in deep learning has flagged. I didn’t even get to Lesson 1.

In April 2023, Aleks says that he is doing a very good online course on machine learning. I ask for the address and it looks familiar. It’s the same course!

“The setup wasn’t a problem?” I ask. No, says Aleks, matter of a few minutes.

I look at the new status. Certain hardware is required for the course. But you shouldn’t buy them and you shouldn’t even use them if you happen to already have them. You should rent access to it. That was the case six years ago, except that renting that computing power from Amazon Web Services was complicated and error-prone.

A year later, AWS was no longer needed for the fast.ai online course. Instead, you could set up the work environment at Paperspace, another cloud provider. The 2018 guide sounds like I probably didn’t have enough patience for that either.

In the 2019 version, the course relies on Google Colab. This means that you can run Jupyter Notebooks on Google servers and don’t need your own Python installation, just a browser. Colab didn’t exist in 2017, it was only released to the public a few months after my failure, in the fall of 2017. However, the 2019 guide still sounds complicated.

In 2020 it seems more manageable.

The current version of the course is also based on Colab. You have to set up an account with Kaggle. From what I understand so far, this Kaggle access is to make things free. Colab would otherwise cost money, less than what I paid in 2017, but money. Or maybe the Jupyter notebooks with the course exercises are at Kaggle, no idea, you just need them.

I set up a Kaggle account and examine the course’s first Python notebook. It starts with a test that only checks whether you can use Kaggle’s computing power at all. This is only possible if you have entered a telephone number and entered a verification code that is sent to this telephone number. But the problem is part of the course flow and is therefore explained exactly where it occurs. It costs me five minutes, which consist mainly of waiting for the text message with the code to be delivered.

After that it still doesn’t work. When trying to run the first few lines of code, I get an error message telling me to turn on the internet:

“STOP: No internet. Click ‘>|’ in top right and set ‘Internet’ switch to on.”

I spend a lot of time considering everything that might be meant by “top right”, but there is no such switch. Finally, I google the error message. Others have had the same problem and solved it. The switch does not look like the error message implied, nor is it located in the top right corner. You have to collapse a few menus and expand another one, and then it will bottom right visible.

So I’m on the Internet and I have to turn on the Internet first so I can do things on the Internet.

Aleks says that if I had listened to him swearing out loud for fifteen minutes yesterday, I would have known how to do it. But I didn’t.

After turning on the Internet, I can look at the first Jupyter notebook of the course and try to distinguish photos that show birds from photos that don’t show birds. It took me two weeks to solve all the starting problems of 2017. Another quarter of an hour in 2023, and I am confident that you will be able to start the course directly around 2025.

(Kathrin Passig)