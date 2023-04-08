A stamp as atavism

The city library sent me a paper letter in the mail; my mild interest in opening turns to hot terror as I read the letter.

As it turns out, I’ve already received three emails about this, an appointment reminder and two warnings, but they’ve all been classified as spam and placed in a never-read folder. To be honest, I was surprised that I didn’t get a message about the return of these audio books, and I decided to check when they were due. But then of course I forgot about it.

Despite my innate forgetfulness and disorder, I’m not used to receiving such harsh admonitions—hurriedly returning the media, I try to convince the librarian that I’m a good person nonetheless; but that doesn’t really interest them. I also instruct Thunderbird to present emails from the city library prominently and in red in the future.

What I find really surprising, however, is the date of the grace period stamped in red. Of course, the rest of the reminder, including the list of media due, was generated automatically by computer – but wouldn’t it be easier in every respect to also print out this date instead of stamping it afterwards? Three possible explanations come to mind:

1. There is no money for a color printer and it is considered educationally important to show the date in red.

2. It was actually printed out, and a fancy library program inserts the date at an extra slant and with a painstakingly calculated stamp-typical unevenness, because psychologists have found that the reminder is more insistent when it looks like a human has dealt with it .

3. The work step was simply overlooked when streamlining the dunning process and was left over.

I have to ask. However, since switching from audiobooks to podcasts for most of my long car rides, I haven’t been to the library that often.

(Tilman Otter)