Tech Diary — April 6, 2023

The metamorphoses of the message

I ask Alexander Krützfeldt a question on WhatsApp. I would like to use the answer for a text to be written, as a quote or as background information.

He answers my question with three voice messages. I don’t find voice messages that practical, but I hardly ever get any, actually only from Alexander Krützfeldt, and I’ve gotten used to it. In this case, I also want to know something from him, so I think it’s appropriate for him to choose the path that’s most convenient for him and not for me.

I listen to the first few seconds and find everything so interesting that I want to start taking notes. Then it occurs to me that I don’t have to do that anymore. I download all three voice messages (this is possible with WhatsApp, unlike Facebook Messenger) and then upload them to Amberscript. Amberscript is a paid transcription tool that I’ve used a number of times for tech journal posts over the past few years.

A few minutes later my transcription of the voice messages is ready. I listen to them once in the Amberscript editor and edit a few passages that the tool misunderstood. There aren’t many, they don’t know what a Casio watch is and refuses to see that Seehofer’s first name is Horst. Otherwise everything is almost perfect.

I copy the transcribed voice messages back to WhatsApp in case Alexander wants to add anything. The process feels a bit whimsical, but overall I’m happy with the current state.

(Kathrin Passig)

