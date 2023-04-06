The Zyberlihoger overwhelms the transcription software

When I want to transcribe Alexander Krützfeldt’s WhatsApp voice messages, I see that Amberscript has been given new language options:

That would have saved me a lot of work, I think, if the progress had been a little faster, because in 2014 and 2015 I hand-transcribed many conversations with Swiss people. On the one hand, that was difficult because I understand Swiss German better than Franziska Nyffenegger always claims, but not everything. On the other hand, it was no more work than a German transcription because, I’m sorry if I have to confirm Swiss clichés at this point, many of the interviewees spoke so pleasantly slowly that I was able to copy everything at the same pace without skipping backwards in the recording.

I’m testing “Swiss German Mundart” with Franziska’s help. In her first voice message, she says a few sentences in Bernese German. Transcription doesn’t work at all:

“Yes, I had of course, then black. I hope you’ve lost that and now and know what I’m saying, so that it’s as relevant as possible and so that it can be transcribed as possible. That was actually only the one that understands that.”

In the next paragraph you can see what Franziska actually said, transcribed by me and put into High German, because Amberscript didn’t try to write Bern German in Bern German. The Swiss sentence structure is original, transcription software is not responsible for this:

“Yes, hoi Kathrin, I can of course also talk you into something on the channel, I hope you get that. And now I’ve lost the thread and I don’t even know what to tell you, so that it’s as Bernese German as possible and with that your machine cannot transcribe it at all if possible. In any case, these would all have been words that she should actually be able to understand. Now I hope it worked, you can download and paste this. Good. Bye!”

* At this point I also had to ask Franziska. “High German roughly: and now, by God, I don’t know what I wanted to say to you. Whereby ‘by God’ would actually be ‘bygoscht’. Can’t translate ‘wäger meini’ grad. Dictionary says: verslich, certainly.”

I get a second message in which Franziska reads a text by Jeremias Gotthelf. The Amberscript version is a little better this time than the first attempt, but still a far cry from its High German capabilities. My manual additions and corrections to the automatic result are marked in bold:

“So Kathrin, hello hello. I’ll read you something from ‘Anne Bäbi Jowäger’ by Jeremias Gotthelf. The first part is in ‘High German Switzerland’and then you can see how it goes on. – So marched in half gloomy weather Jacobi fort, ordered respected the scenery doesn’t look much like that learning through errann, and what apples the trees had, and the hens exactly alike fog beak as with them, he didn’t see any of that. But tried here and theree he, whether a German could couldand asked about that Goal Zyberlihoger. If them people looked at him strangely, like that was the ward is red, and if you ask him what the ‘What’s that?’so sayse is, apart not fail much, I’m supposed to do new things , I shall do something new. ‘Heh no, sis creates work on well,’ they replied, and drew for bass for bass. finally hasthe he heard that he was no more than an hour from his destination, just arrived at one internal pint pour passed, felt hunger and thirst, took his heart in both hands and training stepped for the first time in his life alone in a tavern. Thee boy, denen encountered in the 19th year d’s land up and d’s land down and not many a be manynot even make some meychi. But in the morning he had eaten little, and was so hungry an a stranger Ohr Ort to come, he knew, was not proper, and Sammy Sami had also told him that if someone had eaten and drunk, he would have much more Kurashi. – Okay, now I’m curious to see if your machine understands anything there, and then you can continue to fry the subito for the technology diary. I’m looking forward to reading this. Bye!”

This is roughly the status of High German transcription in 2017. So it will probably be a few more years before Amberscript can really keep its Swiss promises.

(Kathrin Passig, Franziska Nyffenegger)