Tech Diary — August 13, 2023

The e-bike has prevailed

Ten years and five months ago I still thought that an e-bike was an unsightly thing for old people. The last time I saw someone publicly mocked for using an e-bike was five years ago. Today I ride my mother’s e-bike about 60 kilometers through the Bavarian Forest and along the Danube. Also on the (for the others) long uphill part of the route I meet a few hundred people on bicycles. Unfortunately, I realize too late that this is a statistical opportunity, so I don’t really count. But as a rough estimate, at least 80 percent of these cyclists (of all ages) are on e-bikes, not only on the mountainous part of the route, but also along the Danube on flat roads. Only e-bikes are parked in front of the beer gardens.

I drove part of the route in 2020. I didn’t think enough about the technology diary, but in retrospect I think: If as many people had been on e-bikes back then as they are today, I would have noticed it. It was probably different in 2020.

(Kathrin Passig)

