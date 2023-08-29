Tech Diary — August 29, 2023

What I’m doing stupid when it comes to paying for public transport in the Netherlands. But for the last time!

I want to go from Amsterdam Central Station to the ferry port in Ijmuiden, using public transport, because the ferry shuttle bus is many hours away. I’ve done it before and I know the route, I just need a ticket to Amsterdam Sloterdijk first. The train that I could take to get there is opposite on the platform, I have two minutes, it could work.

I open the DB Navigator and enter the departure and destination stations. The DB Navigator redirects me to a Bahn International site that asks for my date of birth and my BahnCard, only to tell me that they can’t sell me a ticket. She always says that. I haven’t bothered to find out if there are cases where it’s helpful. The train leaves without me.

W. drove the same route three weeks ago and reported in the chat: “I can buy a ticket on the train, pay with an EC card and then the EC card is my ticket.” Unfortunately, I didn’t ask what she meant by that, and besides, there have been no EC cards since 2007 and my credit card was always, when it mattered, not such an EC card that no longer existed.

I go down to the concourse looking for a ticket machine. There are no ticket machines in the station hall.

I leave the inner station through the barrier, which willingly accepts my German QR code today. That is sometimes the case, but not always. I find a ticket machine. The machine says that you can also contact gvb.nl/ovpay. I would like an app that would solve this problem for me once and for all. I’m looking at this. The Dutch explanation is very short and suggests something about a card or cell phone and checking in and out. But I can’t imagine exactly how it works, and I don’t want to stop everyone with my ignorance when I’m getting on the bus.

I think you will definitely need an app for that, search for OV-something in play store and download “OVpay” app. I enter my email address and have to wait for a confirmation email.

Because I have mail forwarding from my own domain to Gmail and Gmail doesn’t check for new mail very often, this will take at least fifteen minutes. After ten minutes I lose patience, go to the ticket machine and buy a paper ticket for €6.50, which allows me to travel for an hour and a half on three different means of transport in the Amsterdam region.

I hold the paper ticket up to several entry barriers that don’t open, and the person who explains the barriers explains that the train is by no means one of these three different modes of transport.

I look for another app and install one called “NS” like “Nederlandse Spoorwegen”. It doesn’t have a ticket function, but offers me a connection that doesn’t require a train. She even shows me the way to the bus stop in an easy-to-understand way on Google Maps. The bus stop is a few meters away from me, at least that’s what it looks like.

After walking around confused for fifteen minutes, I find the bus stop, one level above me. Google Maps has no idea of ​​superimposed levels. I show my paper ticket to the driver and he points to the scanner. I hold the ticket in different places of the scanner and it works, although there is neither a QR code nor a barcode nor a recognizable NFC matter on the ticket. But there must be something inside the paper ticket, you can guess it if you hold it up to the light.

When I board the next bus in Amsterdam Sloterdijk, the scanner rejects the same ticket. I look questioningly at the bus driver. He asks for the ticket and says it’s no longer valid here. Urban area Amsterdam my ass! Or rather, it’s probably even bigger!

I ask the bus driver what other options there are. He asks if I have a credit card or something. He says credit card, not something that died out fifteen years ago. All I have to do is hold the credit card up to the scanner. “Do I have to check out again?” I ask, because firstly I already had a physical OV-chipkaart and know the system, and secondly the credit card and the scanner can’t know how far I want to drive. Yes, says the bus driver, you also have to check out.

All you have to do is hold your credit card up to the scanner when boarding and alighting. Without an app, without registration, without anything. The cell phone would work too. That’s what the OVpay site was trying to tell me, I just didn’t want to believe it because it seemed too easy. Nobody can imagine that transport companies sometimes manage to create something uncomplicated. Assuming you’re thinking about checking out.

(Kathrin Passig)

