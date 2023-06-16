Home » Tech Diary — Early June 2023
Technology

Tech Diary — Early June 2023

by admin

No Cash! No Cards!

Since 2020 I have very rarely withdrawn cash. But now I’m back in Berlin and have visitors. That’s why I’m in cafés, restaurants or ice cream parlors several times a day and notice that gastronomy has apparently split in two: There is only either “No Cash!” or “No Cards!”. You can’t necessarily tell places from the outside – or at least I can’t yet – which category they belong to.

Once I had money withdrawn at the supermarket checkout, which seemed promising to me because my bank no longer offers three withdrawals from the machine free of charge like it did a few years ago. But the next attempt didn’t work, my card was rejected by the supermarket payment device. (I was still able to pay for the purchase with the card.)

So you have to plan this cash thing well again, like you used to, and I’ve lost that practice in recent years. As a result, I have to be invited to the visit more often than I actually planned. In the future, I have to get used to not taking turns paying with guests, but always paying when the card works and leaving the cash to the others. At least when it comes to guests who have traveled from a cash payment area; Of course, this is not possible for visitors from abroad. Before I get such, I must have learned to stock up in good time.

(Kathrin Passig)

