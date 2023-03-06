Stefanie Sargnagel writes about technology and I show screenshots of it around



I’ll post a screenshot to the tech diary editors chat:

The quote comes from the book “Status Messages” by Stefanie Sargnagel, which I just borrowed via Overdrive and am reading in the Libby app.

Later I’ll share another screenshot with the editor chat:

“Again Stefanie Sargnagel,” I write in the chat, “you get all this as a screenshot because copying text from the Libby app is possible, but it takes about seven cumbersome steps.”

The steps, if I were to do them, would be these:

I mark the text as a highlight. I exit the book and go to the Manage Loan page. From there I follow the link “Reading Journey”. I tap “Actions” in the top right And then click “Export Reading Data”. There I can choose between “Table (HTML)”, “Spreadsheet (CSV)” and “Data (JSON)”. I choose the first option. The browser opens. I see a “Data Export” page. It contains all my highlights from this book. From there I can copy the passage I want to quote in the usual way and paste it somewhere else, for example in the technology diary editor’s chat.

In this way I have now also created the image description texts for this article. It’s not nice, but at least it’s possible, it’s not always like that.

To the chat, I say, “Well, after I take the screenshot, the app keeps crashing and I have to restart it. In addition, I always need several attempts to get the screenshot right, i.e. without my fingers marking something or turning the page at the same time. Thanks, publishing industry, for depriving me of good old copy paste.”

Christopher Bergmann comments: “I’ve long been convinced that content marketing is actually a systematic secret project to make content inaccessible. It doesn’t bother that you can also earn a nice pocket money with it.”

Oliver Laumann finds a better workaround: “Can’t you just select a text passage in the Libby app and then choose ‘Define’ and then, for example, ‘Translate’, then you have the selected text available as plain text in Google Translate?” I’m happy, because the book will definitely contain even more beautiful quotes on technology, which I can now show around as text in just three steps instead of seven.

(Kathrin Passig)