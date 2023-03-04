My extroversion is scientifically proven, well, almost

Because of some construction sites in the professional and private area, I am very exhausted for a while. My fitness watch from Garmin also knows this, which uses a mysterious formula based on measurable body data to try to determine how full or empty my “body battery” is, i.e. how high my power reserves are at a certain point in time. This indicator ranges between the values ​​100 (as rested as can be) and 5 (you have no more energy, but in order not to worry you the number never goes below 5). When the bracelet senses that I’m stressed, it adjusts my Body Battery reading.

Over many months I have observed that the values ​​for my body battery correspond well to my own feeling of exhaustion or recovery. But that’s not the case for everyone. Acquaintances who use the same fitness watch as me often report tiredness, which the watch misinterprets as being well rested.

A sample history for my battery curve can be seen in the image below. Blue bars indicate apparent recovery, orange bars indicate apparent stress. On the day of the measurement, I wake up around 7am with a 50% charged battery. As the day progresses, my battery (the white curve) decreases more and more and I am attested to a consistently high stress level. From about 6 p.m. I’m at my minimum strength level, where I stay until I go to bed around 10:30 p.m. The first few hours of a night don’t seem to charge me appreciably, in the image the white curve only goes up between 1am and 7am.

I observe an unusual measurement on February 25th. That day I wake up particularly unrefreshed, start with less than 30% of my battery and am already completely exhausted by half past three in the afternoon. Between 6 and 7 p.m. I stand in a cold train station for a long time; as soon as my train arrives and I can warm up, my bracelet will start showing recovery bars. From about 8 to 10 p.m. I’m at a nice party, talking to likeable and interesting people, listening to good music and eating delicious food. This time supposedly charges my battery so much that on the way home in the evening I almost have the same battery level as the same day right after getting up.

What my fitness bracelet calculated here matches my own assessment of myself: I’m an outgoing person, I enjoy being around people and getting input in the form of conversations and music, and I draw strength from these kinds of social situations. More introverted people from my environment report that they are particularly exhausted after such a celebration and need to recover first. I myself go to bed that evening energetic and full of energy around midnight and am already looking forward to the coming weekend, when I have plans with friends again and hopefully can recharge my body battery again.

(Esther Seyffarth)