I want to go back to IRC, it was all solved there forty years ago



In mid-January I noticed that you can no longer see the entire conversation of the last few years in Slack. Non-paying customers are only allowed to see the last 90 days. I’m upset because I’ve worked with Slack on five projects since 2014 and would like to be able to keep and search the conversations on those topics. I’m even more annoyed because I already know the problem with the log files and still didn’t take care of archiving the Slack messages in time.

On January 29, I decide to take advantage of the free trial month and download my log files from the Slack projects of the last few years during this time. Not all, I don’t care about three of the five (maybe it’s just been too long) but the last two were interesting and important. After that I don’t do anything because I’ve been angry enough for now, and a month is a long time.

Next, nothing happens for thirty days, except for occasional anger because I already know it’s going to be like this.

On March 9th, a week after the end of the free trial month, I happened to see a message from Slack that surprisingly I still had three days left to download. I start exporting the log files immediately.

I find out:

Even in the paid version you can only export the public chats, not the conversations that you have had as a couple.

This export takes the form of many tiny JSON files that archive the conversation in a, well, technically, human-readable way. But the presentation is so uncomfortable that I will definitely never read anything in it.

There is only one solution for the private chats: patiently scroll to the very beginning, highlight the first word, patiently scroll to the very end, highlight the entire chat and copy it into a text document.

Then you have the chat in readable form. However, the names of those involved do not come with the copying. That means it doesn’t matter who said what.

After painstakingly archiving one Slack project this way, I want to start the second. But the deadline has already expired. I’m yelling in Tech Diary editors chat:

If you want permanent archives of anything, DO NOT USE SLACK on the other hand, this free Facebook hell* here is a paradise of archive convenience AND HERE IT’S CARD** I want to go back to IRC, it was all solved there forty *** years ago

* the Facebook Messenger

** Screamed in emotion. Archiving chats in Facebook Messenger isn’t as bad as it was in 2015 or 2016. It’s actually quite tolerable now. Almost good.

** IRC has been around since 1988 and while I wasn’t there then, I assume the very good log file archiving facility existed from the start. So 35 years.

Then I calm down, write this post, and decide never to do anything with Slack again. I have absolutely nothing against paying for such services. I would not have liked to do it in that case, because Slack also annoys me in other places, especially with its cumbersome and (for me) inscrutable login processes. But I find complete and readable archives to be the minimum requirement even for free offers. And here you wouldn’t even get them for money.

(Kathrin Passig)