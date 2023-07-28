Tech Diary — July 15, 2023 and a few weeks before and after

We’re sending the tech bid on a new dive trip and we’re also paving it a ramp up Mastodon

Without it being noted here, the technology diary, which daily retweets older technology diary entries that were published on the same date, ceased operations on May 19, 2023. Which is not because someone from the editorial team broke anything or that some capacity limit of their infrastructure had been reached.

The reasons are rather, we already know that, that Twitter (which is now called 𝕏) is in a bad way. We have found a way that at least sends the notification tweets for new technology diary entries via a detour. And to offer an alternative to Twitter, new Tech Diary posts will also be announced on Mastodon.

In a similar way, we send the technology day back on a diving journey, both on Twitter (but who wants to predict how long this will continue to work) and – new! – now also on Mastodon. It all developed something like this:

Virtualist:

I can’t remember exactly how I noticed that the bot sent the last tweet on May 19th. There have been several rumors and reports regarding the Twitter API before.

Anyway, the reason the bot couldn’t tweet anymore is that Twitter decided to pinch off the part of its API that the bot uses. This type of automated Twitter use should now be subject to a fee and thus increase Mr Musk’s wealth.

Actually, I started the bot as a fun project. I’m reasonably proud that the thing ran almost maintenance-free every day for six and a half years. I’ve been developing software for money for over 30 years and I wouldn’t say that applies to too many of my projects.

Still, I don’t really see why I (or anyone else) should pay money to keep him tweeting now. I vaguely announce in the editorial office that I may redirect his posts to Mastodon.

Clemens:

Of course, I think it’s a great idea to post the bot on Mastodon as well. But it strikes me that there is still one for Twitter gives free developer access through which the bot could continue posting for free. That’s what I write Virtualista. Doesn’t he want to try something with it?

Virtualist:

I read through the details and realize that Clemens is right.

However, this conversion would require some work because a library that the bot uses does not work with the Developer API. Apparently out of annoyance at the Twitter management’s decision, the developer even marked the project as “archived”.

So I would have to look around for an alternative or write one myself. But I don’t want to do that, because Twitter could make further disadvantageous decisions at any time.

Clemens:

I now understand how it is very easy to pass RSS feeds to both Twitter and Mastodon. So I’m nagging Virtualista again.

I suggest that he reprogram the technology day in such a way that he could make the older posts available for an RSS query in a future-proof way instead of sending them directly to Twitter and failing because of the API. And I would then take care of forwarding these to both the Techniktagebot account on Twitter (while that’s still possible) and a Techniktagebot account on Mastodon.

Once the bot’s posts are available via RSS, you can certainly use that for many of the future messengers, threads, Bluesky, or whatever else may come up!

Virtualist:

That sounds like an offer I can’t refuse. I’ll get to work and rebuild the script to make the posts available via RSS on their anniversaries.

This is relatively easy because the previous script already entered each of the bot’s tweets into a Google sheet, which now has a good 3200 lines. I am now adding a script to the bot that can be called up via URL like a website and then translates the last 10 posts from the table into the XML format of an RSS feed and returns them.

Clemens:

It turns out that some time ago Virtualista even reserved an account with the name “Techniktagebot” at the mastodon instance botsin.space. I connect the RSS file generated by Virtualista’s Techtagebot to both the Twitter account and the Mastodon account of the Techtagebot using dlvr.it.

I’m writing a first draft of a Tech Diary post to highlight the revived (on Twitter) and newly created (on Mastodon) Tech Diary accounts. Working title: We are repairing the technical day offer and are now also sending it on a diving trip on Mastodon.

Virtualist:

However, the word “repaired” bothers me a bit, because the bot itself was as little broken as a house whose driveway someone has dredged away.

And now?

The first posts of the bot going this way on July 15th and 16th still look a bit tattered, Virtualista is still tweaking the RSS file and Clemens the dlvrit parameters, and since July 17th it has been looking nice. And so he posts now Tech Day back on Twitterand he also goes diving on Mastodon: https://botsin.space/@techniktagebot

(Virtualista, Clemens)

