Tech Diary — June 14, 2023

There’s a knock at the apartment door. A chimney sweep wants to measure various things for the forthcoming replacement of the gas boiler in the kitchen. The new condensing boiler should be more economical and “if necessary” can be operated with a mixture of 20% hydrogen and 80% gas. “Besides, the old one would have to be replaced after thirty years anyway,” my landlord said last week, “and twenty-eight of those are already gone.” I moved in three years before the installation. At that time, the apartment was not heated with gas, but with briquettes.

I take the opportunity to ask the chimney sweep why there is a hole under the ceiling in my kitchen. There is always a draft in the hole. I know that because the cobwebs are moving in it.

Top left the 15 x 20 cm hole, right the exhaust pipe leading from the gas boiler to the chimney and the edge of the gas boiler. Below is a thing that will be discussed in a moment.

“It’s a fume hood,” says the chimney sweep. The cooking machines originally built into these kitchens had metal oven rings instead of hotplates, which you could remove for cooking. If you then lifted the pot from the fire, it smoked out of this hole. In order for this smoke to escape from the kitchen, there is a common chimney for all kitchens (not the same as the actual chimney). I could brick up the hole if I didn’t have a use for it. Technically it is no longer necessary.

I ask the chimney sweep what that other thing is that you see in my photo at the bottom. An old gas line?

Because in 1991, the year before I moved into this apartment, I was living in a flat share in Berlin-Moabit with the same thing on the kitchen wall. One day, my roommate Peter asked: “What is this thing for?”, and my roommate Jakob knew: “The shopping bag is always attached to it!” On the one hand, that was correct. On the other hand, they probably hadn’t put a thing on the kitchen wall just so we could hang our shopping bag on it ninety years later.

The chimney sweep confirms that it is an old gas line. “There was almost certainly a gas light in the place. The apartments didn’t have electricity back then.”

It must have looked something like this:

Kitchen and living room in Badstr. 44, Berlin, 1915/1916. Source: digital.zlb.de/viewer/image/34713152_1915_1916/89/LOG_0009/ (Public Domain).

At the top right next to the gas lamp is the vapor extractor, but you can guess a flap here with which it can be closed. This certainly makes sense in terms of heating technology, otherwise the warm air will be drawn out through this hole. Since there hasn’t been a smoke-producing oven in my kitchen since the side stove was improperly removed in 1994, I could really close it now.

(Kathrin Passig)