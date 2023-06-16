Home » Tech Diary — June 15, 2023
Technology

Tech Diary — June 15, 2023

by admin

Every three years I try driving a taxi, but

My job is to escort someone to a hospital far away and bring them back in a taxi. I would not voluntarily take a taxi, the penultimate time in 2020 was unpleasant and the penultimate time in 2017 too. But it’s one of those procedures where the hospital insists that someone take you home afterwards.

I previously opened my “Taxi Berlin” app, which I hadn’t used for years, and checked whether and how I could use it to call a taxi when I was in the surrounding area. Call, and above all pay, because I forgot to get cash in time again. I don’t believe that you can reliably pay by card in taxis, perhaps for historical reasons.

The “Taxi Berlin” app only shows an error message when I want to check which payment methods I have entered there. That does not mean that I will be able to pay with it later.

I install a second app that looks the same but is called “Taxi EU”. There I can select Google Pay as the payment method. Nothing else, but maybe that will work.

Actually, I hope that there is a taxi rank right in front of the hospital. But it’s probably too far out for that, at least nobody can be seen. So when we leave the hospital, I open the app, fill in the departure and destination locations, and expect that a button will now appear that I can use to order a taxi.

Instead, I get the same two phone numbers for local taxi companies that were shown before I entered the addresses. I wonder why I installed an app and entered addresses if I’m supposed to call now, but we’re in the country and there’s no other choice, so I call. The taxi ride is supposed to go halfway around Berlin and will cost quite a bit of money. I assume that the taxi dispatcher will be happy about my call.

See also  "Deliveries in 10 minutes", the unicorn Gorillas arrives in Italy

No, says the woman on the phone, that’s not possible. Like now, I say. The taxis are all already booked, she says. Taxis, in the plural. So there seems to be more than one, but probably not much more. I set up an app for free and made free calls. We take the bus and the regional train back the way we came.

(Kathrin Passig)

You may also like

Europe’s luxury cruise ships emit toxic sulfur like...

Xbox Games Showcase 2023 Quick Report 27 new...

The most important questions and answers

Microsoft doesn’t rule out Activision Studios making a...

Microsoft announces the end of Xbox One

Ed Boon: Mortal Kombat 1’s story mode ending...

Payday 3 Dev Diary Confirms Hostage Negotiations

This emergency helper should not be missing in...

Driving report Hyundai Ioniq 6

Star Citizen continues to make big bucks –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy