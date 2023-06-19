Tech Diary — June 2023

Only the old man shows a map

Unlike Kathrin Passig, I opted for the so-called Deutschlandticket as soon as it was offered. Not only because it is cheaper than the normal Berlin monthly ticket for public transport, but above all because of the improvement in quality of life: being able to get on every subway, every tram and every bus throughout Germany without having to think about whether I’m getting the right one If I have a ticket, better buy it in advance, or if the bus driver insists on payment in coins, I think progress is made.

I’m in Kiel for Kiel Week and I’m getting on the bus that’s supposed to take me to the naval base in the north of the city. Unlike in Berlin, the bus driver insists on seeing everyone’s ticket when boarding. I show my Germany ticket on the plastic card of the Berlin S-Bahn without any problems.

I’m the only one there. Everyone, really everyone without exception, who boards this bus on the 20-minute route presents their smartphone with their ticket. Neither my plastic card (with an integrated digital ticket) nor the card on my mobile phone are scanned electronically; the driver’s scrutiny is sufficient for everything.

With my card, I also feel a bit like an old man.

(Thomas Wiegold)

