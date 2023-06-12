Home » Tech Diary — June 2023
Tech Diary — June 2023

Take a screenshot of it

Hooray, a taster BahnCard for 1st class. Text in the email:

“Simply download the free trial BahnCard, 1st class to print out or save to your smartphone and use your BahnCard discount* until July 31, 2023 to book 1st class tickets as well.”

Text in my head: Ah, that’s easy, I just save it in the DB Navigator app, where my normal BahnCard lives.

Text in the linked PDF:

The PDF contains an image of a card with a sequence of numbers on it. The code is simply the code of my existing Bahncard. Above it is written in the picture “valid only together with Bahncard Nr”.

To me, “save PDF to phone or take screenshot” is an inconvenient workaround for things that can’t be more straightforwardly managed. So I’m surprised that this is being suggested to me here as a convenient no-fuss solution.

(Alina Smithee)

