Tech Diary — June 30, 2023

The mouse goes into business for himself (and Chopper lives here now)

I’m sitting at my desk in a video conference, with the monitor and keyboard in front of me. The laptop is open in its docking station to my left. At the end of the video conference, I put down the headset and grab the mouse – and at that moment the mouse pointer on the monitor starts to move by itself.

I’m trying to control the mouse pointer, but I can’t. Something (or someone?) else is causing the mouse pointer to do completely different things than I want it to.

My first thought is that there must be something wrong with the mouse or the table. Maybe there is moisture or grease on the table top and causing problems for optical mouse position detection? I pick up the mouse and wipe the table and mouse. But the ghostly actions of the mouse pointer on the monitor continue. Sometimes the mouse pointer jumps from one position to another, then it slowly moves in one direction again. Now he has grabbed a window and is moving with it!

I unplug the mouse – the ghostly mouse movements continue.

It occurs to me that there is a way to control a computer remotely. We exchanged a few files and links via an accompanying chat during the video conference – did I possibly catch a hacker doing things with my computer? I panic slightly.

I turn to the laptop to turn it off. As I do this, I see that the cable that runs from the laptop’s docking station to my headset is resting on the laptop’s touchpad. When I ended the video conference and put the headset away, the cable must have stayed on the touchpad.

I unplug the cable from the touchpad and immediately the ghostly movements of the mouse pointer stop. Apparently, the touchpad’s capacitive detection falls for a cable.

I think I heard there is a feature somewhere that disables the touchpad when the laptop is docked. I realize the usefulness of such a function. However, after a quick search in the settings menu, I can’t find it. But at least I’ve been warned: if Chopper greets me again with the mouse pointer, I’ll not only look at the mouse, but also at the touchpad.

(Molinarius)

