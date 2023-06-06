Home » Tech Diary — June 5, 2023
Tech Diary — June 5, 2023

Tech Diary — June 5, 2023

The decal sizes are not up to date

L. put his cell phone face down while we were talking. One of his camera lenses is covered with a dot of glue.

On the front I would find that understandable, maybe he wants to protect his privacy from observation. But on the back? And why only this one lens? I ask for.

In clubs, says L., you get a small sticker at the entrance to cover your cell phone’s camera. But now all cell phones have so many cameras! You stick the dot on one of them.

Ah, I say, I haven’t been to a club since before smartphones, so I don’t know about these practices. Now, writing it down, I realize that’s probably not true. I haven’t been to a club since before there were cameras on cell phones.

(Kathrin Passig)

