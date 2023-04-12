Unevenly distributed display technology

The small family spends a week on a package holiday in Tenerife, our first flight since 2019. On this occasion, I also get to see BER Airport from the inside for the first time. (Fun fact: We already had tickets for a flight from this airport in 2012, which was about to open at the time. When it was then canceled at very short notice, we received a series of frantic messages to divert us to Tegel.)

Our airline is called this time Sundair, something I’ve never heard before. They expressly do not offer online check-in, so we simply drive to the airport in good time with our passports and the booking confirmation. Check-in and boarding run smoothly, we receive paper tickets in the usual form, which we only have to hold up to a barcode scanner when boarding.

On board, however, we are surprised – there are no screens for the passengers. So not only no displays in the backrests, but also none on the ceiling above the rows of seats. Only the original double headphone sockets in the armrests, which can be used to call up a range of audio programs with the right headphones. There is also no WiFi on board. Maybe you should have reckoned with that in 2023 when you set off from an airport in Brandenburg to the favorite island of German pensioners.

Hopefully my last chance to take a picture of this technology.

At home I can even find a copy of the matching headphones. If I remember correctly, the last time I flew with KLM was in 2009.

We certainly sigh loudly and hear similar sounds of disappointment from other parents around us. We immediately deactivate the flight mode on our smartphones and quickly load a few episodes of the currently favorite children’s series before we start Ninjago in the Netflix app, which significantly improves the atmosphere on the flight.

I’m going on a trip with the five-year-old in Tenerife. We set sail from a marina in a tourist dive boat. This submarine is 18 meters long, dives 30 meters deep and can take a good two dozen passengers.

Of course, the submarine is yellow.

Before departure, there is a safety briefing that shows clear parallels to that on the plane: Please put on life jackets before getting off the plane, but only pump them up afterwards. Oxygen masks falling from overhead compartments. Please set it up yourself first, then help others. And there are screens in front of the seats that show the relevant processes.

During the journey, images from a camera mounted on the outside of the boat’s tower are shown on the displays, so that the submersion and resurfacing can be followed easily. I’ve also experienced something similar in airplanes, where take-off and landing are then shown from the perspective of a camera on the underside of the fuselage.

The plane on the return flight looks newer, but is even more spartanly equipped. Here even the audio offer in the seat backs is missing.

(Virtualist)