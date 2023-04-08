At Amazon they have strange opinions about PDFs



In 2015, I used Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing system for the first time to publish an e-book edition of the “best of” Tech Diary entries. At the beginning of 2020, with the book edition of my Frankfurter Rundschau column from 2019, I made use of the opportunity for the first time to have a paperback edition produced in addition to such an e-book. I’ve already described how to do that here. With the column books from 2021 and 2022, it was easier because I didn’t have to solve the problems again, but could use the previous year’s books and their covers as templates.

In 2023 Amazon refuses to accept the uploaded book PDF with the columns from 2022. There is some mistake in it. But you don’t tell me which one that might be. I read Amazon self-publishing forums and learn that this is common. You have to guess the mistake.

Apart from the content, my book is nothing different than last year’s books, all of which were accepted. As a test, I replace the current book PDF with the one from the previous year and upload it again. It is rejected on the same vague grounds.

So something seems to have changed in the process since last year. According to the self-publishing forums, all you can do is write to support and ask what the error message is about. I’ll do it.

A few days later I get an email back. It says:

“As I checked with our technical team, I would like to inform you that there are data errors present in the manuscript file. This is most likely due to the PDF producer used to create the file. The file may appear fine prior to processing but that’s because the defect is saved within the file. When the file is processed for print, these defects can be exposed. LaTeX is a document prep system used mainly in academic titles but is not necessarily compatible in our Print on Demand system based ingestion. We cannot successfully and consistently print files created with LaTeX software.”

In other words, you don’t know what’s wrong either. I’m supposed to create a new file and use something other than LaTeX for it because they can’t handle that at Amazon (or at least not since last year). And I should make sure that the new file is not saved over the old one:

“Please note corrupted elements will remain and transfer if you save over the previous file. To prevent this and to ensure that your file is without corruption, create a new file from scratch.”

That the errors persist when I save the PDF with the same name strikes me as the most superstitious nonsense I’ve ever read about files.

After thinking about it for a while, I think they at Amazon support may have taken this boilerplate from the e-book instructions. Because EPUB is a container that holds many different files, I would imagine that it really is. If there is a file in this container that interferes with processing, it may not be deleted when you save it again. However, PDF is not a container.

This strikes me as unprofessional in three ways: the inability to process PDFs generated with LaTeX, the inability to generate useful error messages, and the superstition about file formats. Because I hardly earn anything with the paper books anyway, I can simply use lulu.com instead of Amazon. My PDF can be uploaded and processed there without any problems. Because Lulu isn’t Amazon, you sell less then, but in my case that’s a difference between maybe twenty books sold on Amazon and five on Lulu, so it doesn’t matter.

(Kathrin Passig)