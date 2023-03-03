Home Technology Tech Diary — March 3, 2023
Tech Diary — March 3, 2023

by admin

The technique is not yet composted

In the dream, I notice that my mother didn’t take the typewriter to the recycling center but rather composted it. That means she tried. The typewriter hasn’t rotted at all yet, and the compost is easy to tap off of it.

Further down in the compost I find my Laserjet IV, also in very good condition. I wonder what gave the mother the idea that all this could be composted, but above all I’m happy because I’ve often thought that you should have kept both devices. (In a dream. When I was awake I very seldom thought that about the typewriter and as far as I know never about the printer.)

While I’m still dreaming, I begin to write the technology diary entry about this find.

(Kathrin Passig)

