I upload the 2017 PDF to my Google Drive and open it with Google Docs. The result is mustard colored and has many different fonts and sizes, but the text is easy to understand this time:

Therefore, I can now reproduce what Georges Perec had to say about the technical diary in 1989 in “L’infra-ordinaire”. The translation is by Eugen Helmlé, and in German the text reads “Approaches to what?”

“What always appeals to us, it seems to me, is the event, the unusual, the extraordinary: five columns on the front page, headlines. Trains only begin to exist when they derail, and the more passengers die, the more the trains exist; the planes only come into existence when they are hijacked; the only purpose of the cars is to crash into plane trees: fifty-two weekends a year, fifty-two inventories: so many dead, and if the numbers keep rising, so much the better for the news!

(…)

Where is what’s really happening, what we’re experiencing, the rest, everything else? That which happens every day and returns every day, the banal, the everyday, the self-evident, the general, the ordinary, the infra-ordinary, the background noise, the usual, how to become aware of it, how to question it how to describe it?

Question the usual. But that’s it, we’re used to it. We don’t question it, it doesn’t question us, it doesn’t seem to pose a problem, we experience it without thinking about it, as if it conveyed neither question nor answer, as if it weren’t the carrier of any information.

(…)

Questioning that which seems so self-explanatory that we have forgotten its origin. Rediscovering something of the astonishment that Jules Verne or his readers may have felt at the sight of his apparatus capable of generating and conveying sounds. For there was this wonder, and thousands more besides, and it was they who formed us.

What really needs to be questioned is the brick, the concrete, the glass, our table manners, our gadgets, our timing, our rhythms. To question what seems to have ceased to amaze us forever. We live, sure, we breathe, sure; we walk, we open doors, we walk down stairs, we sit down at a table to eat, we lie down in a bed to sleep. How? Where? When?

Why?

Describe your street. Describe another street. Compare.

Take stock of your bags, your travel bag. Question yourself about the origin, use, and becoming of each and every item you pull out of them.

Ask your teaspoon questions.

What’s behind the wallpaper?

How many movements does it take to dial a phone number? Why?

Why are there no cigarettes at the greengrocer’s? Why not?

I do not care that these questions are incomplete and incomplete, hardly pointers to a method, at best to a project. I am keen that they may appear trivial and inconsequential: for it is precisely that which makes them as essential, if not more so, than so many others about which we have vainly attempted to grasp our truth.”