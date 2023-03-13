Innovations in the thesis year

I read the diploma theses from the Industrial Design department, graduating in 2023, and noticed two new things in the attachments: firstly, a QR code that leads to a collection of materials stored on Google Drive (photos, videos, questionnaires from field research), secondly Information on the use of so-called artificial intelligence in the creation of the texts.

When asked at the end of December, I expressly allowed the students to use AI, namely ChatGPT, but pointed out that this support must be declared as well as support from parents, uncles, aunts or girlfriends. Two of 21 students state such support, one ChatGPT (which is clearly noticeable in the work written in English: many phrases, little content), one Notion AI and a tool for text analysis (which is not manifested in the text itself).

(Franziska Nyffenegger)