Tech Diary — May 19, 2023

Self-scanning to go

For me, the long book of self-scanning registers has been enriched by a convincing chapter. I have to be careful that this doesn’t look like unnecessary advertising for a consumer temple, but I can instead express my enthusiasm for the Scandinavian countries, which are known to be a bit braver with technology than we are in Germany.

The son needs new curtains in front of the windows. The windows of his room face east. And sometimes he’s gone a little longer in the evenings. And if he then wants to sleep longer in the morning and the sun is shining on his window now that it’s almost summer, then it really gets very light in his room very early. I can understand that he wants to change that. We better buy blackout curtains.

The weather is nice and we drive (he on the bike, I old man on the e-bike) to this large Scandinavian furniture store with the four letters. Advertising signs for a new “Shop & Go” function, previously unknown to me, greet me in the entrance hall. As I later learn from the website, it has probably been around since September 2021, and it has been said to have been available in all of the chain’s furniture stores for almost a year.

Of course I want to try something like that! I download the associated app to my cell phone and register. Now we can scan all purchases with our mobile phones while walking through the store, but the retailer does not have to provide any scanner hardware (unlike what I saw in the Netherlands in 2017).

Everything that finds its way into our shopping cart is scanned with a mobile phone; at the same time, I can already see in the app what is already in the car and what the purchase will ultimately cost. I find that good darkening curtains are surprisingly expensive: 79 euros, I didn’t expect that.

There are now three different cash register systems in the cash register area: The classic cash registers, each with one cashier per cash register, for which the goods have to be placed on a cash register belt and scanned by the cashier. In front of these are by far the longest lines of waiting customers. Secondly, the self-scanning tills, which I have already used. Four self-scanning checkouts are combined here in one area, which is monitored by a supervisor and assistant. The queues at these self-scanning checkouts are quite short.

And thirdly, the new “Shop & Go” tills. These are also staffed with four cash registers in one area with one supervisor and one assistant. There is no queue in front of these, on the contrary: We are the only ones who are currently using one of the four “Shop & Go” checkouts. And it’s super fast: In the app on the smartphone, we can select “Pay”, still have to confirm that we really have already scanned everything, then a QR code is displayed. We no longer have to take things out of our bags at the checkout. We scan the QR code displayed on the mobile phone at the self-scanning checkout and then I pay at the checkout terminal with a card.

(Molinarius)