Tech Diary — May 2023

Long, tough article about a long, tough argument with the local transport apps of the BVG

I have a visitor that I want to pick up from the train station. That’s why I’m taking the Berlin S-Bahn for the first time since before the pandemic. In the “BVG Ticket” app, which I liked to use (after initial difficulties) in 2018 and 2019, my old bank details are still entered as the payment method. Attempting to teach the app the new one only results in an error message from the payment provider Logpay.

It doesn’t matter, I’ve seen that you can also buy tickets for Berlin’s public transport in the “DB Navigator” app, and I’m buying a four-ride ticket with it. I am asked whether the first of the four tickets should be activated immediately and I confirm.

At the train station I would have to activate the second of the four tickets in order to return with my picked up guests (for whom this journey is included in their train ticket). But I can’t find the three remaining tickets anywhere in the app. I search and curse for a few minutes, then give up and buy a new single ticket in the train app.

Later, with more calm, I keep looking for it. Unable to find my three paid tickets, I finally google it and learn that the only way to see them is to search for the route to travel and pretend to buy a new ticket. Then, after a few steps, there is the option to pay zero euros. Behind this is the next part of the multi-journey ticket. Intuitively there is another way, but I also understand that it cannot be easy for Deutsche Bahn to integrate the special ticket offers of all regional transport associations.

With a new ticket buying app my life could be easier I think. In the last few weeks I’ve seen offline and online advertising for “Jelbi”, a new BVG app that not only allows you to buy tickets for public transport, but also to rent rental vehicles. I install Jelbi and enter my data.

I won’t be done with that until the next subway ride with the guests. That’s why I pull a four-way ticket from a BVG machine and pay contactless with the card. Unlike in the past, this no longer takes several minutes, but all in all, including validation of the four tickets, maybe thirty seconds. It’s so convenient that I briefly consider going back to paper tickets after all.

But maybe everything will get a lot better with the Jelbi app. I choose direct debit as the payment method, look for my bank details, enter everything and get an error message.

An image of the error message is missing here because the extremely security-conscious app prohibits screenshots.

I enter PayPal as the payment method. After logging into PayPal and 2-factor authentication and so on, nothing happens. There is still no payment method stored in the Jelbi app.

I do everything again with the same result.

I enter my credit card as the payment method and get the same meaningless error message as with the direct debit method.

I give up and install another BVG app, which supposedly can also be used to buy tickets. But just like the other two, she relies on the payment service provider Logpay, so I gave up the plan right away.

Later I read reviews of the Jelbi app in the Play Store and find out that many others have the same problem with the payment methods not being accepted. And has been for at least a year. The BVG reacts to all of these complaints by asking them to contact Logpay directly so that they can fix the problem, by phone.

I’ll check Logpay’s customer service page to see if this is a known issue. It’s not mentioned anywhere, but I can admire something there that I’ve never seen before: the whole site is blurred. After loading, it is armed for a second, and then it becomes unsharp.

I do have questions.

When I complain in the technology diary chat, Thomas Wiegold says:

“I find it interesting that Kathrin, who travels a lot, obviously doesn’t have a Germany ticket. Is that also technology? (New perspectives when I no longer have to figure out which ticket I need from Munich interior to Wabe 333 via Wabe 007)”

That’s because I thought when the ticket was introduced, “I don’t need it, I only travel long distances with the ICE and the rest by bike.” And if I had visitors, the Germany ticket wouldn’t do me any good either. But for a brief moment I think that it might be worth 49 euros a month if I never had to write a tech diary about local transport apps again.

(Kathrin Passig)