Tech Diary — May 2023

by admin

Berlin has changed (a bit)

In the last three years, I’ve only been in Berlin for a few weeks. Now I’m back and I’m noticing how much electric cars have multiplied on the streets. It’s still just a small minority rolling around quietly, but there are so many more than when I was last in Berlin that I notice it every few minutes. That was not the case in the rural areas where I mainly stayed during these three years (Scotland, Bavaria). I didn’t count it, but as a rough estimate it seems like maybe 2 to 5 percent of all cars.

Read up for this article: According to these statistics, the absolute number of electric cars has actually increased almost tenfold since I was last in Berlin for a long time, from 2,700 to almost 25,000. Auto Motor Sport confirms the low end of my vague estimate:

“As of January 1, 2023, the total number of electric cars was exactly 1.013 million cars – which accounts for a share of 2.08 percent. While Berlin with 2.01 percent represents the national average, Munich has an above-average share of 3.3 percent.”

(Kathrin Passig)

