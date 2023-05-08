Tech Diary — May 8, 2023

Update for the new fast and uncomplicated online service

So now I have received this certificate from the school for the child benefit application, stating that the son is still going to school, signed it and officially stamped it, and I have set about using the “new, fast and uncomplicated” almost online service use. At first it’s pretty much as bad as I feared: I have to enter a lot of data, which the authorities naturally have, child benefit numbers for my son and his brother, my employer, my personnel number there, how long have I been employed, the same data for the mother, When is the son likely to graduate from school, all that stuff.

Then a difficult Captcha query (is that a capital or a small “v”? No idea).

But then, at the end, a surprise awaits me! Unfortunately, I didn’t take a screenshot, so I can only reproduce it from memory. And it says:

the next steps: Print out all the pages of the form and send them signed to the following address: … . If you don’t have a printer, Click here. You submit the form online to the authority. We will then print this out for you and you will receive it by post a few days later for you to sign and can then conveniently send it back to the authorities by post.

(Molinarius)