The good news: It’s not too late to change something. But it is far from enough to replace all combustion vehicles with electric cars. This is because most of the CO is shifted as a result 2 -Footprint in the supply chain. One measure that needs to be taken is to reduce the emissions that occur here.

But where do you start? How to go about it And above all: How can it be ensured that not only emissions are reduced, but also that the source and the manner of mining, processing and transport can be regulated, especially with regard to critical raw materials such as cobalt?

The Polestar Talk on March 16, 2023 will be dedicated to questions like these. Discuss on the podium

Luise Müller-Hofstede from Circulor (Supply chain tracking using AI and blockchain)

Univ.-Prof. dr Peter Moser, new rector of the Montanuniversität Leoben

Jakob Steinschaden, Editor-in-Chief of Trending Topics (Moderation)

to talk about transparency in the supply chain, tracking and tracing as well as challenges for the industry. The discussion will be recorded live and subsequently made available as a podcast.

Die Hard Facts:

Polestar Talk: How transparent can supply chains be?

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Wo: Polestar Space Vienna, Wallnerstrasse 5, 1010 Vienna

Admission: 6:00 p.m. / Start: 7:00 p.m

Register at https://events.polestar.com

