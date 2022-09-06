FAANG, the abbreviation of Facebook (now renamed Meta (US: META)), Apple (US: AAPL), Amazon (US: AMZN), Netflix (US: NFLX) and Google, is generally regarded as the leader of US stock technology companies. By. However, Ray Wang, chief analyst and founder of Constellation Research, said that FANNG is outdated and it is time to re-evaluate the FAANG acronym and propose MATANA as the leader of the tech giant.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Ray Wang said that MATANA is an upgraded version of FAANG, and MATANA is Microsoft (Microsoft, US: MSFT), Apple (Apple, US: AAPL), Tesla (Tesla, US: TSLA), Google Acronym for parent companies Alphabet (US: GOOGL), Nvidia (US: NVDA), and Amazon (US: AMZN). This combination removes Meta and Netflix, while adding Microsoft, Tesla and Nvidia.

Ray Wang believes that now that both Meta and Netflix should re-evaluate the situation, especially Meta, the company needs new plans. Ray Wang pointed out that in addition to advertising, Facebook must also find a new business model. “Will the new business be smart glasses? Will it be the Metaverse? There is no direction yet, which is exactly the challenge.”

As for Netflix, Ray Wang believes that the subscription model it adopts is a question to the business‘s earnings growth prospects. Ray Wang said, “The reason Netflix was eliminated was, how many more subscribers can you add? How many more subscriptions can you handle?” He pointed out that Netflix should refer to Disney’s operating model, “Ad placement is what they can do, and conduct Licensing work. See how Disney makes money.”

Ray Wang emphasized that Microsoft is generally regarded as a traditional company with leading technology and should be included in the top representatives of technology. In fact, FAANG was sometimes called FAAMNG, and Microsoft was included. He pointed out that Microsoft not only has a business-to-business (B2B) and consumer business, but also has success in both, Microsoft is also very suitable for the metaverse, has a very good cloud computing service and gaming business.

Tesla and Nvidia are two newcomers. Tesla is a well-known success story as a pioneer in electric vehicles.

Ray Wang said that Nvidia is not only a chip, a data center or a game, but its dominance in artificial intelligence, the metaverse, advanced computing, and the way they build partnerships will dominate for a long time.

Responsible editor: Huang Yuanjun