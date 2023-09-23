Tech gurus and lessons on failure: this is how Sam Altman (OpenAI) and Brian Chesky (Airbnb) are resurrected

“I failed disastrously with my first startup. It sucked! I wish someone had told me at the time that no one else thinks about your failures as much as you do. And that if you overcome this paranoia you can try again.” Sam Altman he doesn’t hide. She admitted publicly his greatest failure sui social.

Recognizing a defeat is not easy for those who start one startup. But Altman can look back on the past with detachment. At 38 years old he is the CEO of OpenAI and the symbolic face, in the world, of ChatGptthe generative artificial intelligence that can write like a man.

Time has just included him among the 100 most influential people in the world in the field of AI. But just ten years ago Altman was experiencing his biggest disappointment. Runninghis first startup, it wasn’t growing enough. For that app, which allowed you to show your friends your location in real time, Altman had even given up his studies at Stanford. Eventually he and his partner, Nick Sico, found themselves at a crossroads: close or sell. And they sold. For an amount slightly higher than the money they had raised from investors.

A failure, in short. But it wasn’t time to give up. “This culture in Silicon Valley that if you haven’t accomplished something important by age 26 you’ve failed, that’s a problem,” Altman, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and guided it to success, said recently.

“People talk too much about the lessons they learn from failure,” Altman says today. It’s much better to learn from success.” Yet even the darkest times are useful. In the world of startups we often talk about “trough of sorrow”a metaphorical one “pit of pain” that a young entrepreneur often goes through after the initial enthusiasm. It is a depression linked to early disappointments. He even tried it Brian Cheskyco-founder of Airbnbthe platform that allows you to earn from renting your home.

Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb

Chesky today is one of the richest men on the planet. But it wasn’t worth much at first. At least for the others. “Was Airbnb a good idea? It did not seem”. To raise the first 150 thousand dollars of investment, Chesky offered up to 10% of the startup. Without collecting a cent. Chesky and his associates almost gave up. It would have been a serious mistake.

“If you can overcome depression – said Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb – you can overcome all the adversities of starting a company. Depression makes or destroys people.” And Chesky certainly emerged stronger from his “pit”. So much to overcome later much greater adversities. The Covid pandemic, for example, which brought restaurants and hotels all over the world to their knees but not Airbnb.

Yesterday, Altman and Chesky were two young entrepreneurs living their mistakes. Today they are gurus. Their words are an inspiration. And they will certainly touch the deepest chords of those who listen to them speak at the Italian Tech Week, of which they will be exceptional guests – respectively – on 27 and 28 September.

