Chest freezers take the stress out of Christmas in the supermarket

C. worked as a retail clerk in a supermarket from the 1960s to the early 1990s and says:

C: “It was always brutally stressful before Christmas, especially on Christmas Eve. We had a lot of frozen turkeys and geese that people ordered. We first had to bag and label them because people had ordered birds of different weights. And then everyone came on Christmas Eve in the morning and wanted their turkey or goose and other fresh things, but please immediately – the shop was really exceptional. And we all worked like crazy to get people to get their goods. When the onslaught was over, you were already through and then you went home without a break, decorate the tree, make food, take care of the children and so on – the atmosphere was anything but contemplative. It only eased up when more and more people had chest freezers.”

Mia: “When was that approximately?”

C: “The fact that the stress with the turkeys and so noticeably decreased must have been from the mid or late 70s, early 80s*? Well in advance, people fetched their turkey and other things they needed for Christmas and stored them comfortably in the chest. There was no longer this extreme, selective rush, that was a relief. Fresh cream and lettuce and things like that were the only thing you had to get shortly beforehand. Less stress for the customers and a lot less stress for us employees too.”

*At this point we will discuss a bit more about when chest freezers were widespread at all. C. reconstructs based on her years of service at the supermarket while I google. Wikipedia gives the the following information “Throughout the 1960s, freezer chests and cabinets also became common.” So it could fit with the 70s.

(My fault)