Tech Journal — Sometime between 2001 and 2005 (probably…

It’s not all New York – or: I’m thinking about the influence of technology on culture and spaces and someone shares an idea with me that will keep me busy for decades: From melting pot to monotony

I’m on home leave. The NDR records a concert and then correction cuts from us. A recording car is parked in front of the church, a larger truck stuffed with (impressive to me) technology. Monitors hang on the walls of the recording truck, underneath tables full of sliders, knobs and little lights. Cables almost as thick as an arm run from the car to the church where we make music. To the right of the church entrance there is a portable control cabinet with a floor area of ​​approx. 1 mx 2 m and a height of approx. 1.50 m. The arm-thick cables from the recording truck go into this. The result is other cables that are significantly thinner. These lead to smaller boxes on the floor and from there to many microphones, which are distributed on tripods in the church.

The unit manager spends most of his time sitting in the recording truck with the score of the piece. During the rehearsal beforehand and the correction cuts afterwards, we get feedback from him over talkback speakers placed in the church, for example something like: “Can we please have bars 74 to 93 again. We actually only need bar 89 again, because the agreement wasn’t precise, please pay attention to the augmented fourth, it was messy – but bar 74 should be a good start for you.” What strikes me is the high level of knowledge and the extremely trained ear of the recording manager.

I have to think back to a conversation I had with the production manager during a break, from time to time and also now, at the time of writing 2023 (due to many comments on cultural appropriation):

I asked him if it wasn’t annoying and artistically unsatisfying for him to have to record such small local “artists” when there is so much great music around us. How much more exciting it is to be active at the big concerts of great, famous artists. He replies:

No! He considers it a very important and totally central task of his job to document and strengthen the small local artists with their regional characteristics. Due to the large mass events and the similar music available everywhere, a standardization of taste in art is taking place, which he considers worrying – as far as I remember he was not talking about the quality or the level of the art, but really only about something like “identity”. .

He sees a great danger if all the small, insignificant local radio stations and the small, qualitatively not so important, record labels etc. were to disappear, because then exactly that: regional characteristics – would be lost. Art styles would converge everywhere.

Of course, this thought also explains the cultural value of something like linguistic dialects, overtone singing, a small-town brass band and whatnot:

Even a musical melting pot like New York, where so many great new musical things are happening, can only function if different styles can develop independently of each other and then eventually come together again.

If I think about it now, at the time of writing 2023, on the one hand there is the internet as a new melting pot. The Internet allows us to have access to almost any style of music anytime, anywhere. Everything is always immediately available in the highest possible quality. All cultures and styles come together on the Internet. Unlike New York, it is a globally available melting pot. By exchanging and mixing these styles, something new and great is created, as is probably the case with most and the most exciting new artistic styles that came about through mixing and mutual inspiration.

What the production manager – I think – said was: New York can only function as a center for new music and jazz because not everything is New York.

(Molinarius)