TechnikNews Weekly #249: BMW CE 04 in test and possible OpenAI withdrawal

Such a summery week – I hope you had just as nice weather. With that, I would like to welcome you to issue 249 of TechnikNews Weekly in this summer slump that is already starting.

In the last few days we have tested our first e-scooter and the topic of ChatGPT or OpenAI was of course also an issue for us.

BMW CE 04 in everyday testing

BMW also offers electric scooters alongside its popular motorcycles, and the new CE 04 is one of them. With a futuristic design and its own platform, it is primarily intended for use in the city and has a range of 130 kilometers. Charging takes place either at home or at charging stations, with the standard charging process taking around 3:30 hours and there is also a quick charging option. The CE 04 offers a comfortable and enjoyable ride, especially in reverse, making it a practical and fun option for an electric scooter.

OpenAI and ChatGPT disappear from the EU?

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is considering withdrawing due to a proposed law that would regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the EU. The EU’s “Artificial Intelligence Act” aims to set the rules for the use of AI, including the labeling of copyrighted material created by AI systems. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raised concerns about over-regulation and is considering terminating OpenAI’s services in the EU. The finalization of the law is still unclear, while OpenAI has already faced regulatory problems in Italy and Germany.

