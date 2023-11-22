Technology bridging generations: 79% of under 25s share at least one hobby with their parents

Different but the same, or distant but close (to use an expression very popular in the Covid period): young and old, Gen Z e Millennial o Gen X they have more points in contact than you might think. And many are in one of the most important and private corners of life, the one dedicated to passions and hobbies.

This emerges from one research conducted by the Skuola.net portal on a sample of 3 thousand students between 10 and 25 years old and released on the occasion of the Milan Games Week & Cartoomics, scheduled between 24 and 26 November at Fiera Milano.

Social networks Video NPC and more: 3 TikTok trends explained to boomers (and those who are outraged) by Emanuele Capone 08 November 2023

Gaming and streaming top preferences

Il questionnaire submitted to girls and boyswhich we were able to preview, is made up of 26 questions that delve into the theme of entertainment and free time in all its forms, from video games to the cinema, give it streaming to music, to books. And precisely how this free time is also experienced in relation to the world of adults.

For the under 25the main source of entertainment are video games and (especially for males) esports: around 50% of those interviewed, with a significant portion of girls, spend time every day playing video games or watching someone do it. In detail, over 3 out of 4 gamers dedicate at least an hour a day to what ends up being a socialization activity (which is a bit of a surprise but a little no, as recent studies show): thanks to online gaming, 80% of the sample said they had built a consolidated group of friendships with whom they also have fun in the real world.

In particular, action games, shooters and life simulators they would be the ones that allow the new generations to meet other people, first rivals or allies during gaming sessions and then (maybe) real friends. With all due respect to the myth of the console or computer as a means of alienating oneself from the world: 63% of the sample declared having a group of friends to play with online and that most of them are people you also know offline, in the real world.

limit, other forms of digital entertainment are stealing slices of life, such as social networks or streaming platforms, on which 3 out of 4 young people spend on average more than an hour a day. Above all to watch TV series, perhaps also due to the ease with which consumption can be divided: over 70% watch content on demand, in the vast majority of cases exceeding one hour of viewing per day, while only 1 in 3 manages to limit the daily time to the duration of one episode dedicated to this pastime. A similar argument applies to music: vinyl records, CDs or DVDs are now vintage pieces to collect and 44% of girls and boys declared that they listen to music only and exclusively via the Internet; also in this case, for a long time: for almost 40% of those interviewed we are talking about at least 3 hours a day.

Amazon Luna games, the time for cloud gaming has arrived in Italy too, which is used with Prime by Lorenzo Fantoni 15 November 2023

Points of contact between generations

This is one of the first points of contact with parents, because adults are there too abandoning films (and cinemas) for TV series and listening to lots of music in streaming. Who knows if it happens because the older ones try to chase the younger ones or vice versa, but it doesn’t matter.

What matters most is that there are other similarities between the various generations, because young and very young people have not forgotten the pleasure of indulge in more traditional pastimes, which are indeed being greatly rediscovered. This is the case of card games, boxed games and role (one of the various effects of Stranger Things)which are very much back in fashion: over 1 in 4 play like this at least once a week, 1 in 10 even more frequently.

Something similar happens for comics and manga: almost a third of under 25s (31%) and even more under 14s are avid consumers of comics and around 3 out of 4 browse at least one a month. Reading remains a trend even when it comes to books, as those who frequent TikTok know well: two thirds of those interviewed read them regularly (68%, with a peak of 75% among girls); here too, 3 out of 4 read at least one a month. Not only that: for 55% of those interviewed there is no ebook that matters and there is no alternative to the paper format, confirming the curious and interesting desire to maintain some sort of connection with the past.

In conclusion, the gist of the research seems to be precisely this, that is, the fact that the contrast between real and virtual is probably now outdated and that if you like something, you like it regardless of how old you are. So much so that 79% of the young people interviewed revealed that they share at least one of their passions with mom and dad: it happens with under 13s more than with under 25s and with males more than females (as anyone with children knows well), but it is still a nice bridge between generations. A bridge that perhaps wasn’t there before and that technology has certainly contributed to building.

@capoema

Share this: Facebook

X

