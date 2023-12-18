Home » Technology, data and skills: the hybrid era of security by design
Technology, data and skills: the hybrid era of security by design

Technology, data and skills: the hybrid era of security by design

by ANDREA FROLLÀ

by ANDREA FROLLÀ

Imagine a world where every device, application, infrastructure and system we use was natively secure, armored and inaccessible from its inception. A world in which cybersecurity was a sort of DNA block of every technology we use, an indelible imprint of the entire life cycle. Some would call it a futuristic dream or something similar, but in reality the paradigm of security by design, and its potential “long-life” evolution, are tracing exactly this trajectory of evolution in the world of cybersecurity, and more generally in the digital age.

The incredible qualitative and quantitative evolution of cybercrime in recent years has in fact made one aspect clear: security can no longer be a bulwark to be erected after construction, but must be an integrated foundation from the birth of every product, service or infrastructure. digital. The transition from a reactive to a proactive posture becomes essential: essentially, predicting and preventing become the watchwords in a context that hosts cyber attacks that can have devastating repercussions. Italy knows something about this: in our country, estimates Leonardo’s Global Security Operation Center in Chieti, a 32% increase in ransomware attacks was detected in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year.

The size of the Leonardo Group’s Global Security Operation Center itself, with its over 137 thousand security events managed per second, the over 5 million indicators of compromise monitored every year and the 8,500 cyber intelligence reports generated in 12 months, is emblematic of the weight that analysis, monitoring, prevention and intelligence activities have today. “The level of digitalisation of a country determines its place in the world, equal to, or perhaps more than, the gross domestic product – explains Roberto Cingolani, CEO and general director of Leonardo – Today the computing and storage capacity per capita is the most appropriate indicator to define the level of progress of a country”.

