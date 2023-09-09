Technology diary — 2011 to 2023

Hosographic causal research

In 2020, I wrote about the photos my various phones take without my intervention. Many of the pictures show the inside of my pocket. Technology diary author Virtualista has therefore called the genre “hosography”.

In autumn 2023, the conversation in the Technology Diary editorial chat will turn to the activities of the pocket devils and on this occasion I will count how many pictures which cell phone model has taken, in the hope of finding out something about the still unexplained causes of hosography.

In total, my Google Photos album “Accidental Pictures” contains 329 photos from the period between October 2011 and October 2022. In the years from 2008 to 2011, when I had my first smartphone, the G1, there were apparently no accidental photos. The album starts with the Nexus S, 8 oversight photos between October 2011 and January 2013, 0.5 per month. My Nexus 4 took 64 accidental photos between February 2013 and September 2014, 3.2 per month. With the Nexus 5 there were 140 accidental photos between October 2014 and March 2016, 8.2 per month. (I also briefly used the OnePlus One during this period, 10 oversight photos per month.) The Nexus 5x took 27 oversight photos from April 2016 to April 2017, 2 per month. Then I switch to the Motorola Moto G5 plus, which doesn’t produce a single accidental photo from May 2017 to June 2020. It wasn’t until July 2020 that something changed, and over the next 12 months, 69 accidental photos were taken with the same cell phone, 5.8 per month. The current phone, the Motorola Moto G 5g plus, has only produced 10 oversight photos since August 2021, 0.4 per month.

Unfortunately, while I was researching, it occurred to me that you can’t tell that much about the respective cell phone from these numbers. The number of accidental photos also depends on how often I have the cell phone in my hand and what I do with it. Between 2016 and 2019 I played Pokémon Go and constantly had my phone in my hand outside. Very few hosographies were created during this time – perhaps because the cell phone didn’t have the opportunity to do so because of all the Pokémon Go. But not much has happened since I stopped playing. The cell phone is now often just in my trouser pocket outside, sometimes even in my backpack (because it has recently become too big and heavy for my trouser pocket). For hosography, however, it seems to be important that I take my cell phone out of my pocket and put it back in more often. It’s probably due to some combination of cell phone model, lock settings, my habits and the type of pants: In 2014 and 2015, for work reasons, I mostly wore serious men’s pants with spacious trouser pockets, but no leg pockets. Then again outdoor pants with leg pockets. Which of these factors determine hosography may remain unclear.

(Kathrin Passig)

