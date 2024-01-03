Technology diary — 2023 (but longer)

The physiotherapy practice news channels

Annette Schaal: When I write to my patients, they are more likely to respond than to calls. When I call, they see the unknown number and think: “Someone wants something from me that I don’t want anything from.” I also notice that in the way they answer, they just say “Yes?” suspiciously when they answer. I have to call the old people (around 80), I can text the 70-year-olds, unless they are very fit, then they can WhatsApp. Below 70 it’s all just news services, across the board. But I can’t basically assume that, so: When I register, I get her cell phone number. Actually, I should always have permission to write to them via messaging services. Because that’s the thing with WhatsApp, for example, which is a problem in terms of data protection. That means they would actually have to tell me right away that I can also write to them on the intelligence services. When we register, it only says that you can receive text messages, and you then have to answer that with yes.

Gertrud Passig (80): Well, I don’t respond to text messages at all.

Kathrin Passig: Yes, because you never look at your cell phone.

Gertrud Passig: I don’t even know how it works. Neither SMS nor WhatsApp.

Kathrin Passig: You use WhatsApp, yes, of course.

Gertrud Passig: Yes, but I rarely look in.

(KP’s note: This is because WhatsApp only works on the cell phone and the cell phone is too small for the mother’s declining eyesight and fine motor skills. WhatsApp can be temporarily made to work on the iPad, but the connection soon cuts off again the mother doesn’t have enough interest in WhatsApp to restore it on her own. If WhatsApp worked permanently on the iPad, things would be different.)

Kathrin Passig: Okay, it’s not your immediate response channel.

Annette Schaal: Your instant response channel is Telegram. But I have Signal, Telegram, Threema and WhatsApp so that people can write to me anywhere in the channels.

Kathrin Passig: And if you want something from someone, how do you find out how to reach the person?

Annette Schaal: So if I can’t reach them by phone, if they’re older people, then I try texting…

Kathrin Passig: But first do you always try calling or what?

Annette Schaal: The older ones do. For the younger ones, yes, via text message, because I don’t have the consent yet.

Kathrin Passig: But if you now want to tell a specific patient that the appointment has been postponed: How do you know whether she is now in Signal, in Threema, in WhatsApp or in Telegram?

Annette Schaal: I actually look for the number in the news services, and then I answer them when they’ve already written to me. I don’t save it in the address book so that it isn’t full of this patient data. It’s a bit complicated. But it’s actually going quite well, it doesn’t take me that long.

Addendum Annette Schaal: Ah, I have something else on the topic! Doctors tend not to want to be available. They rarely have their own homepage anyway, you can only find it somewhere in the back or with Google. And there is a dermatologist in Winnenden, if you want to cancel your appointment, you can’t do it over the phone. They cannot be reached by phone. This is only possible via fax! This means that if you don’t want to be available, you have to use old things that people don’t have anymore.

Kathrin Passig: Fax is actually just another expression for kiss my ass.

(Annette Schaal, interviewed by Kathrin Passig, with interjections from Gertrud Passig)

