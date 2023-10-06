Technology diary — Approximately since 1985, as of September 2023

I urgently need this immediately! And it will definitely immediately improve my life and finally make me the person I always wanted to be

I too am in possession of things. But I never needed a few of them (unlike Kathrin and Mia). On the contrary: I greet a lot of innovations with jubilation and I want them immediately (Mirror TV! When can I buy this and where? Finally you no longer have to be careful not to drop your cell phone on the floor when brushing your teeth!). But I also have to admit that not all of them have improved my life as much as I or the advertising promised me. A small inventory, sorted roughly chronologically:

Computer: I wanted it immediately. First it was a ZX81, which from today’s perspective could do practically nothing. And it kept crashing because the connector to the external 16KB memory module was notoriously unreliable due to oxidation problems – a known problem. But I was able to type the first BASIC and assembler programs on it. Did I need him? Well, what does need mean? He probably had a big influence on my future career path.

Kettle – with ground station! Kettles that remained connected to the power cord didn’t really convince me at first: “I can also heat water in the pot.” Then I was given a kettle that you can lift from its wired floor station when the water is hot when I moved into my first apartment. And it immediately found its place in my kitchen and my life.

Pager (a Skyper): I wanted it immediately. I didn’t receive many messages that were addressed to me personally, and yes: today’s doubts about the usefulness of these devices are not unfounded. From today’s perspective, of course, I didn’t really need it either. But unlike the devices mocked here, it could also display general messages. For example, I could set it to inform me when a goal was scored in a (from the point of view of football enthusiasts: important) football game – which didn’t interest me at all, but was of great interest at some family celebrations due to the great social interest in football was triggered on the device when a game was taking place at the same time.

Cell phone: I wanted to have it immediately, but at first I couldn’t afford it financially. Once I had it, it quickly integrated into my life.

PDA / Palm: I really wanted to have one too. Usefulness was then rather so-so.

Smartphone: With the combination, cell phones and PDAs finally became really useful. I saw it straight away and wanted it straight away. To this day, probably the most important device of all.

E-Reader / Kindle: I was a little hesitant at first because I thought I could also read on my cell phone. But the long battery life, the modest price compared to a cell phone or tablet and the mirror-free display convinced me. It’s not my most used device, but it’s a good addition.

Robot vacuum cleaner: Very convincing idea. Especially because I’m not interested in cleaning, I think the idea of ​​being able to delegate it to a robot is great. It has proven itself so mediocre. It’s not uncommon for me to forget to put things away and then it gets caught up in some junk lying around. And every time I have to clean it, I think: I could have vacuumed the apartment several times in that time, it would be less time-consuming and less disgusting. But still, the little one does his job.

Alexa / Echo / Smart Home / Voice control: I don’t use it that much in everyday life, but I use it from time to time for listening to music, shopping lists, alarm clocks and so on. The concept of not having to carry a device around with me, but rather that the computer is always around me and I can interact with it without an extra visible interface, seems extremely sensible to me. I’m also really looking forward to smart (augmented reality) glasses.

Rice cooker: When Felix Lorenz reported about it in the technology diary a few years ago, the idea immediately caught my eye and I was convinced. Because the technology is so great: The thing works because a counterpart to a magnet, when all the water has boiled away, reaches its Curie temperature and thereby loses its ferromagnetic properties! How ingenious can a technical use of a complicated physical effect be! Because of this enthusiasm, I had to immediately buy a rice cooker. I enjoyed using it a lot for a while. Unfortunately it’s gathering a bit of dust at the moment, but as I write this I feel like cooking rice again.

VR glasses / Oculus Quest: Spontaneously impressed me much more than the PS5, and I use them occasionally in teaching. But I find it too uncomfortable for frequent use. There is still one development step left before I really enjoy using them and use them more often.

Twitter: Somehow the importance of Twitter passed me by for quite a long time. I’m sorry about that in retrospect. But I’d been on discussion forums and mailing lists and stuff for so long that I thought the 140-character limit was unnecessary and I couldn’t imagine that Twitter would ever seriously play a big role. Is probably really something where I louderbachethat I didn’t need it. I created at least one account there in March 2012, but I didn’t send my first tweet until 2014, and my second one in 2017. Let’s see what happens next with Mastodon and Bluesky (Speaking of which! Does anyone need an invitation code? I have it several more) and threads and stuff.

Games console / PS5: I thought: Finally own a games console, and my son was really excited about it. In retrospect, an unnecessary purchase. I don’t play it at all, my son rarely does.

Yoghurt maker: I never wanted it, but I got it as a gift from a lovely person. I use occasionally. Actually not an infinitely useful or important device. Mainly continues to be used for reasons of sentimentality and longing.

What I – still! – don’t have:

Electric milk frother: I like drinking coffee. With milk. Even better with milk foam. My sister was visiting and was surprised that I didn’t have an electric milk frother. I did not know. I immediately googled and ordered. I’m very excited and looking forward to it. He should arrive the day after tomorrow!

Apple Watch: Would be nice to have. But also pretty expensive. At that price I’d rather buy a (used) Fender jazz bass. Or a kayak.

E-bike: Unfortunately I don’t have my own yet – but that has logistical reasons. I can use one regularly. I would like one. If the shared use option no longer exists, I will probably buy one.

Car: I would have liked to have had a car as a teenager. But somehow it never happened. Today I am not convinced by the concept of a car for individual mobility; Having to move 1.5 tons around for maybe 80 kg of people doesn’t seem very effective to me. Plus, I’m too often in places where I probably wouldn’t have the car if I needed it. In addition, the space required, even if it is not used, and the costs and effort (taxes, insurance, MOT, repairs, …). Even more problematic with fossil fuel cars. I’m very happy that I usually get along well without my own car. There are bicycles and public transport and – if there is an urgent need for transport – taxis (or MOIA), or car sharing in an emergency. Prognosis: If electromobility continues to progress and becomes cooler and cooler, I will probably soon become too keen on owning it and at some point I will jump over my shadow. But I still hope that autonomous vehicles in the sharing model will soon become a reality.

(Molinarius)

