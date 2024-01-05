Home » Technology diary – Around Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2023
Technology diary – Around Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2023

The school subject “Pink Animals” is popular: playing together in separate households

Due to Corona, Christmas will be celebrated in two households, just like in 2020. During the preparations on Christmas Eve, the relatives are back in the closet, which is going better this year than in 2020 because K. is now studying and has a Zoom license from his university. If he didn’t have that, we would have to reconnect every 40 minutes (or whatever the current limit is). This time, eating together on Zoom works a little worse because household 1 has already finished eating when people in household 2 have just sat down at the table.

I don’t know exactly how this came about and who had the idea, but on one of these Christmas holiday evenings we are playing skribble.io together with people from a third household. skribble.io is a painting game in which you have to take turns painting a term, for example “stoned”, “base” or “zipper principle”, while the others in the chat guess what the depicted should be. The fact that this works rather poorly on cell phones and laptop touchpads is not a bug, but a feature, because that’s how everyone scribbles, and those who aren’t as good at drawing can blame it on the technology. Or the tight time limit.

The first time the mother and I play together on her iPad. Drawing is a little easier, but participating in the chat is unnecessarily difficult because, for some unclear reason, the browser game does not use the normal iPad keyboard, but rather its own, barely usable one.

The second time the next day I take my laptop and although it’s even worse at drawing, I’m able to participate better in the chat (and type my suggested solutions faster, which is relevant to the chances of winning). Apparently it also depends on the device and its settings as to whether certain game elements can be seen at all and whether umlauts can be used.

At some point these days we’ll be moving from skribble.io to “Gartic Phone”, another painting game where you have to take turns painting and then describing what’s in another picture. The next person is then given this description again as a painting task. As with the “Silent Post” game, interesting shifts occur within a round.

skribble.io is more funny during the time, with Gartic Phone you laugh especially at the end when you see the albums that are automatically put together from the painting process. If you’re quick, you can also save these albums as GIFs. For example, it looks like this:

ALT

It’s more fun when other players are also present in the same place. If that’s not the case, a voice channel would probably help. Gartic Phone also explicitly suggests this:

ALT

Gartic Phone works better for the youngest participant (10) because it doesn’t require any spelling skills. At skribble.io you have to be able to spell the solution word correctly, even if it is “accordion” or “Darth Vader”. For the oldest participant (80), both games were too stressful because of the time limit, but with skribble.io she could at least watch and guess with someone else. That being said, both were easier and more fun than our 2020 attempts at playing physical board games together in two households.

Why we didn’t do this sooner is not entirely clear to me as I write this post. The games are not new. Only after writing this down do I have a theory: This is probably the first year that all the nephews and nieces will have their own device with which to participate in such games. Until then, the younger ones had to use shared family devices and/or ask for permission beforehand.

(Kathrin Passig)

