Technology Diary — August 2019 to around the end of 2019 or beginning…

I hack a shopping cart

At the supermarket, I put my groceries in a shopping cart when I’m making a larger purchase. In many supermarkets you have to open the deposit lock on the shopping cart by inserting a deposit coin, usually a euro, in order to use it. Many stores do this so that customers return the shopping carts to their collection point. After inserting the locking chain into the parking space, the deposit coin can be removed again. So that you don’t use the shopping cart to transport your purchases home, for example. A shopping cart like this costs a few hundred euros for shopping at the supermarket. It’s annoying when it ends up in a ditch afterwards. Or simply left in the parking lot where it could damage cars.

But I hardly use cash anymore. And even if I have cash with me, there is often no coin that fits the store.

Sometimes there is a “shopping cart chip” floating around somewhere that can be inserted instead of the deposit coin. Many people have the problem of not having the right coin with them – which is why many supermarkets distribute such shopping cart chips very generously. Which somehow runs contrary to the meaning of the deposit coin.

[Hier noch ein Bild von einem Einkaufswagenchip einfügen]

In August 2019 I stumbled upon another idea, a “shopping cart solver”. I find the idea very exciting and buy a key chain that has a part like this on it:

Photo: Shopping cart releaser on a key ring

This allows me to hack the shopping cart lock: If I insert the metal tongue of the shopping cart releaser into the shopping cart’s deposit lock, I can unlock the lock and pull the shopping cart releaser straight out again.

I’ve been using this thing for about half a year. But it makes my key ring even bigger, and I don’t need it that often.

The Edeka, where I usually shop, has now permanently opened the locks on the shopping carts with plastic chips and removed the chains. Probably, at least for him, the problem of shopping cart theft is not so big that he would want to burden his customers with the problem of deposit coins.

(Molinarius)

Share this: Facebook

X

