Technology Diary — December 16, 2023

The cell phone and the car wash

The mother (80) was at the car wash. So, surrounded by her car. There she was informed that her previous prepaid car wash card (10 car washes, the eleventh is free, or something like that) was being abolished and that she now needed an app for it. She wants this app with an urgency that I can hardly understand, i.e. about twice a week, which is twice a week more than any other app so far.

I advise against it for fundamental reasons. “You have to have your cell phone with you! And it must be charged! And then you need to know what the app is called! And where is it! And how to do that!” I warn her. “How many times do you wash the car a year, three times? The few euros saved are not worth the stress.”

On the other hand, I don’t want to slow down my mother’s technical development. After we have repeatedly discussed the topic of a car wash app, I ask for her cell phone and search for the app in the Play Store. It’s not difficult to find because the mother was given a flyer and there’s even a QR code for the way to the Play Store.

There are only three reviews, all three very bad. Besides, it looks like you can only pay with a credit card, and the mother doesn’t have a credit card at all.

I’m trying to install the app anyway.

“This app doesn’t work on your device,” the phone says.

I check the phone’s settings to see what version of Android it’s running. It’s Android 7. The car wash app expects at least Android 8, which isn’t overly demanding of it since the current version is Android 14. My own phone, also from Motorola, has only arrived at Android 11, but… 7? I look in the technology diary to see how long my mother has had this cell phone: five and a half years. So it had an outdated operating system when I bought it and has never received an update since then.

“You can’t install the car wash app,” I say, “your cell phone is too old.” The mother doesn’t think that you should get a new cell phone because of a minimal car wash discount, and that settles the issue. I wouldn’t have liked to provide support for what I consider to be the most useless app in the world, I don’t believe in car ownership, and if you own a car, I don’t believe you have to wash it, and if you absolutely have to own and wash a car , then you don’t need an app for that.

(Kathrin Passig)

