How many hours of work can be put in to save a few bucks a month with 7 different free services – but this will only last a few weeks because then one of the services changes its business model or is discontinued

Since the beginning of February, the Twitter Mastodon crossposter has stopped posting notifications about new tech diary posts on Mastodon, and at the beginning of March I noticed that the new Tumblr editor no longer has the option to automatically tweet every new blog post . This may have something to do with the fact that Twitter announced the shutdown of the free programming interface in February. It looks like even the old Tumblr editor doesn’t post to Twitter anymore. Because I now use Mastodon instead of Twitter myself, I would also like to see links to new posts posted on Mastodon again. So some new solution has to be found that is independent of the Tumblr editor.

I could write it myself, but on the one hand I don’t know if that will still be possible after the end of the Twitter API, and on the other hand the technology diary should be as independent as possible from individuals. If I get hit by a bus, I don’t want anyone to have to poke around in my private server to find out how that was solved with Twitter and Mastodon. I’ve often seen others solve such things with “If This Then That” (IFTTT) over the past few years, but haven’t done anything with it myself so far. Now that seems like the right time to do it.

With IFTTT you enter a trigger, the “If This”, in our case the appearance of a new technology diary entry. And then what is supposed to happen, the “Then That”, here the tweet and the mastodon post. It has to be very easy, otherwise the service wouldn’t be so popular. I think.

IFTTT seems to have a ready-made solution for Tumblr→Twitter. Not for Tumblr→Mastodon yet, so I decide to see if I can fix that first. I’m following this guide: hyperborea.org/journal/2017/12/mastodon-ifttt/ It’s all surprisingly unintuitive and convoluted. In order for me to test it, someone always has to write a new tech diary entry, so the testing takes several days.

During this time, independently of me, Clemens also had the idea that the technology diary needed a new solution. He builds a mastodon connection with the dlvr.it service and then has the same problem as me: the testing takes a long time. The titles of the articles in particular cause difficulties.

Of course, after we’ve been tinkering for a few days, both solutions start to work exactly at the same time. However, Clemens does not yet trust the reliability of both solutions and would like to observe both for a while before we decide on dlvr.it or IFTTT.

We quickly realize that both versions do not work properly. The main problem is that each tech diary post has a date title and a caption, both of which should be included in such an announcement tweet or toot. The date title is a separate piece available through the Tumblr API, but the caption title is technically part of the post body and would need to be extracted from it first. This is only possible with dlvr.it and IFTTT in the paid version.

But the solution must not cost anything, because then we would have to find a way to collect and manage the money for it as a community blog. That would work somehow, but any such construction has side effects that can potentially cause discord and decay. (Proceeds from the sale of the Tech Diary book versions are also donated to the Internet Archive for the same reason.) Also, the cost is disproportionate to what we need. Clemens sums it up like this:

Zapier: 19 euros / month, for the few TT tweets, wow. I guess for 20 euros a month my sons tweet and toot the TT by hand too.

In the next few days I’ll try out various services that promise similar performance to IFTTT and dlvr.it:

Zapier looks great at first glance, it works much more intuitively than IFTTT and I’m already enthusiastic about promoting it in the editorial chat. Then Clemens notices that Zapier is only willing to communicate with Mastodon using “webhooks” within the first 30 days. After that, it will cost money, a trick I fell for twice, because even with IFTTT, the multi-step process that I use is only available in the paid plan after an initial test phase. I keep searching.

Next I’ll try Pipedream. That looks like a good and versatile tool in principle, but I’m too stupid or it’s too badly documented (not at all). IFTTT was pure relaxation in comparison, and it’s not that simple.

At make.com (which used to have the beautiful GDR name “Integromat”), a Twitter connection is only provided in the premium tariff and I don’t have to try it out for a long time.

I’ve got a new plan: I’m going to find a free tool that will rebuild the Tech Diary’s RSS feed to include only the subtitle as the post content. After that, IFTTT should also be possible in a single free step.

Now I only have to try three or four different RSS conversion tools before I finally find politepol.com. This can generate the RSS feed from the Tech Diary posts as we need. And after that it only takes a few days, during which Clemens and I write a few posts just to be able to test our respective tools.

Typical chat posts from these days:

Clemens: Argh, that looks very unpleasant on Mastodon, the dlvr.it does unexpected things with the Politepol RSS, grrr. Not only did all the old messages get masticated, but the title (which you actually put into the RSS so nicely!) was left out. Kathrin: on the other hand, people have never been made aware of new posts as thoroughly as they are right now, maybe we should stick with it! Clemens: To new and old posts! Clemens: Exactly, set up a technology diary bot every day at repost old posts. (…) Clemens: It’s very irritating: there are now two tweets for the last post (one from IFTTT and yet another directly from Tumblr?). And a mastodon toot, it’s from dlvr.it, but no IFTTT – isn’t IFTTT having problems with mastodon again?

But after a few days, IFTTT tweets and mastodons a reasonably reliable tweet and mastodon to every tech diary entry.

This type of problem solving is often advertised as “No-Code” or “Low-Code” technique in recent years, easy to use and hassle free! That’s partly true, Clemens and I didn’t have to write a single line of code. On the other hand, it wasn’t that easy. But the problems mainly arose from the fact that the solution could not cost anything, and this constraint does not exist in many other projects. Maybe no-code or low-code is the future after all. Or at least a possible future.

(Kathrin Passig, Clemens Moeller)