Technology diary — My first window cleaning robot At the window of a…

My first window cleaning robot
At the window of a shop in Berlin I see my first window cleaning robot. They seem to have been around for a long time, videos of them have been appearing on YouTube since 2013. But apparently I’m not the only one who didn’t deal enough with window cleaning. The other passers-by also seem interested and amused, one even enters the store to comment on the device.
(Kathrin Passig)
