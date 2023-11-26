Technology Diary — November 25, 2023

Meet me as I fail to control the game with the game controller in the living room like the last noob on Hogwarts vacation

The idea itself was good: I want to go on vacation to Hogwarts. But the options for this blocked me for a while. I have a Switch as my primary gaming platform and the version of Hogwarts Legacy that has just been released is so graphically unopulent that after watching a few comparison videos on YouTube I am clearly distancing myself from this version. The Switch is now seven years old and wasn’t particularly fast hardware back then, so it’s quite impressive that the game works sensibly there. Nevertheless, the clear recommendations from the videos are: If you have anything else available, definitely play the game there.

For reasons that also happen to have something to do with Harry Potter, I also own an Xbox One S, but the significantly less opulence on this similarly old generation of consoles also leaves me rather cold. In addition, console versions are generally much more expensive than those for PCs, in this case at almost 60 euros, more than twice as expensive as the Steam key for the PC version at around 26 euros. And last but not least, I’m very used to playing games like this with a mouse and keyboard and my desire for such adjustments hasn’t exactly increased over the decades, living room or not.

However, when I bought it about three years ago, my graphics card was already at the lower end of the price and performance scale and the game only really becomes an experience when you have a reasonably up-to-date, at least fast and with as much memory as possible graphics card in your system, which is what happens time would mean an investment of at least 300 euros. It will work for me, but it won’t look as great as you would like on a “vacation” like this. I also want to enjoy the game at least partially with the family and not just alone in the basement.

Incidentally, Google Stadia was a perfect solution to the problem because you didn’t need a subscription, but could buy games on the platform and then simply play them anywhere in the browser. But Google did with Stadia what they previously did with Google+, Google Reader and a number of other services that were beautiful and well-functioning: simply crushed it. I don’t know how it works with other cloud gaming services, but I suspect that there are subscription fees that I don’t want to pay.

This luxury selection problem and the curiosity about the delayed Switch version kept me from my vacation plans for a while, but since I really need a “vacation” – it’s been a while since my last one on Yara in Far Cry 6 – I’m buying Just get the PC version without further ado and play it alone in the basement and with less impressive graphics.

I thought: The first day at Hogwarts quickly captivates me and the family shows great interest in the game, so now a solution has to be found for the living room. Then it suddenly occurred to me that the Steam gaming platform has a solution for exactly this with Steam Link: The game runs on my computer in the basement and I can do it using a Steam client installed on the (slow and old) living room mini-PC Simply stream the game to the large TV in the living room. I have an Xbox controller, otherwise you could also pair one of the Switch Pro controllers with the PC. Since I need it very often for the Switch, I stick with the Xbox controller. Pairing via Bluetooth works straight away, Steam recognizes the controller correctly and the connection between the two computers via Steam Link also works easily without any further configuration. Amazing, because things like this rarely just work that way. Since both computers are connected to a common cable network with a bandwidth of one gigabit per second, this should also work well and with low latency. Great anticipation.

Unfortunately, nothing happens after clicking Connect on the living room PC, but thanks to tips from other people affected, this can be easily remedied by installing the current Visual C++ Redistributable Runtimes. Now I just click on connect and the game runs smoothly and usably opulently on the large TV and even the control buttons on the controller are displayed correctly in the game: “Press the blue X to interact”.

That was easy. I thought. Despite decades of experience playing with a game controller and playing shooters and related games, I have so far practiced a very clear separation of genres: I traditionally play shooters and related games exclusively on the PC with a mouse and keyboard and feel very confident and competent doing so . However, I can only safely control typical console games such as platform games with a game controller. When it comes to racing games, I’m undecided: Mario Kart only works with a controller, others are often better with a keyboard. Ultimately, it’s just a matter of habit.

But then I find myself completely overwhelmed. Hogwarts Legacy, like most such games, requires more buttons than a controller has available. This is not a problem on the keyboard because the left hand has plenty of other keys within easy reach around the four movement keys W, A, S and D, especially Ctrl, Space, Shift, Q, E, F, R, Y, X, C and the number keys 1 to 4, and other keys such as M for map and I for inventory are easy to remember and easy to find even in the dark with an illuminated keyboard. The mouse also has a mouse wheel, two buttons and possibly other buttons if you want to use them. Equipped in this way, even complex game controls can remain reasonably clear and, especially with a good mouse¹, you have the feeling that you have everything very well under control. This is particularly important in shooters and shooter-like role-playing games, because combat situations can become very confusing and challenging and you need safe movement and quick access to a variety of spells, potions, etc. or in shooters there are weapons and grenades and melee attacks Also, and did I mention that it can get pretty stressful? Let us note that it has a hugely positive impact on the gaming experience if you have this firmly under control.

Things work differently with a game controller: you have two shoulder buttons for the index fingers, above them two additional shoulder buttons that are harder to reach, also for the index fingers, and two analog sticks for movement and viewing direction, which you can also press. Then you have a four-directional digital cross on which all sorts of functions are located and four action buttons arranged in a diamond shape, as well as two to three additional buttons for menus and things like that. That’s an absurd amount for two thumbs and two index fingers, but it’s still not enough: apart from the fact that aiming and movement with the two analog sticks are worlds slower and less precise than with a mouse plus W, A, S and D, are necessary here the remaining keys can also be assigned multiple times. Specifically in this example: Instead of the four assignable spell slots on buttons 1 to 4 being directly accessible, you have to hold down the right trigger with the controller (pressing it briefly is the main attack analogous to the left mouse button) and then release the four main action buttons one spell each. Unfortunately, without the shoulder button pressed, you need these keys urgently and constantly for things like the all-important Protego shield spell, jumping or the even more important dodge roll. You first have to get it coordinated and, above all, you can’t aim or look around and carry out actions at the same time because it’s all done with the same thumb. People do it well, but I feel completely overwhelmed by it and, above all, I know the direct comparison.

Long story short: I’m sure I can get used to it and then I’ll be able to cope somewhat. But until then I have a long way to go, where I feel like the absolute noob and fail even at simple practice matches. This is made all the more frustrating by the fact that the fights seemed pretty intuitive to me the day before on the PC and I have over 25 years of relevant experience in the field. Why do you do this voluntarily? Sure, it’s definitely more comfortable in the living room on the big screen, but you buy the coziness with much more annoying controls, whether you get used to it or not. I feel very old right now.

¹ If you don’t have a good mouse: stop reading immediately and turn it off! Thank me later.

(Gregor Meyer)

