Technology Diary — November 5th to 9th, 2023

Write instructions

On Monday I unpack the drain cleaning cable I bought at the sad hardware store and try to understand it. There is a crank on it with a big “Crank this way” arrow.

ALT

I interpret this to mean that you can use the crank to crank the spiral out of the device and back in again, because that’s how it is with all the devices I know of so far in which something is wound up and which has a crank. In addition, the “FORWARD / AVANCE” imprint strongly suggests this. But cranking does nothing. I unscrew the case (at least it’s possible, surprising for such a cheap device) and notice that the spiral inside is not wound on anything and isn’t even connected to the case. It’s just lying loose in there.

We look at the innards and puzzle together as to whether we just don’t understand something or whether we’ve been sold a defective product.

The case has embossed icons, the first of which is a “Read Instructions” icon.

ALT

But there are no instructions for the device at all. Many others also complain about this in the customer review section on the hardware store’s website. You ask if these instructions exist somewhere else and support then says: “There are no instructions for this product! Did our information help you?”

Aleks’ theory: It’s a “Write an Instructions” icon.

My theory: It’s a “Read a good book before, or maybe instead of” icon.

I suspect this icon and lack of instructions is because it is a Turkish product but sold in the UK. There is probably a Turkish language manual under a different brand name.

I start with the poking work by pushing the spiral by hand into the wall connection under the sink. A short piece fits in, but then it doesn’t go any further, even after a lot of pushing and pulling.

I think again about the design of the device and develop a theory. In order to test this theory, I first have to put the spiral back into the housing and screw the housing shut. Over the next half hour I find out that you can’t roll up the coil and put it into the housing, because then when you try to screw it on it will jump out again like a cat from a cat transport container (a comparison I recently used in a text about female condoms). and the process was not entirely dissimilar). You have to screw the housing shut empty. Then the spiral still can’t be stuffed back in, but because I only screwed two of the four screws back in out of impatience, I can now reach into the housing with two fingers and tell the end of the spiral to move sideways towards the wall has nestled.

Then the spiral can be pushed back into the housing and I can try out my theory. It says: The crank looks as if it is used to roll up and down, but in reality that is not what it is there for. It just rotates the spiral around its long axis. To do this, after maneuvering the end of the spiral to the blockage, tighten a small screw at the point where the spiral leaves the housing. This screw creates the connection between the spiral and the housing, and now the crank takes hold.

Unfortunately, my “Kempinger Rohrreinigung Berlin” YouTube experience wasn’t much help with the overall process because they use much larger professional tools that follow the same principle, but not quite. If the pipe and tool are larger, you only need two hands and no hand crank. If you have a hand crank device like we do, you actually need three hands: with one you push the spiral forward, with the second you hold the crank device and with the third you turn the crank. I make do by holding the device with my hind paws like my ancestors did. So it only takes a few seconds and then it works immediately.

Walking means: the end of the spiral emerges from the end of the pipe labyrinth four meters away outside in the garden.

It doesn’t say: The water flows back along the intended path instead of over the roof of the extension to the apartment below us. About half of the water that was filled in at the top now comes out at the bottom, the other half continues to run over the roof into the gutter.

On Tuesday, Aleks pokes and twists the pipe again, after which only a third of the water flows onto the roof.

I’ll try it a third time on Thursday. You have to push the end of the spiral to where you suspect the blockage or where you feel resistance, and then crank it vigorously. Now all the water comes out from the bottom.

A clear reason for the blockage does not fall out of the bottom of the pipe, nor does it get stuck in the spiral. For the future, I plan to never rinse any residue still hanging in the tea strainer in the sink after tapping it out, but instead let it dry and then tap it out again over the compost bin. I will let my dog ​​lick greasy frying pans thoroughly before rinsing them or at least wipe them out with kitchen paper. And if a device has a read instructions icon, then I will try to find instructions before using it, even if none are included. Before I unscrew anything.

(Kathrin Passig)

Share this: Facebook

X

